Week Six injury report roundup

There was no Thursday night game this week, so Week Six of the 2020 NFL season kicks off on Sunday afternoon. There will be 12 games on Sunday, which means that the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The four teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here. With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Browns at Steelers

QB Baker Mayfield (ribs), WR Jarvis Landry (hip, rib), and WR Odell Beckham (illness) are three notable questionable players for the Browns. S Ronnie Harrison (concussion), S Karl Joseph (hamstring), LB Jacob Phillips (knee), and G Wyatt Teller (calf) definitely won’t be playing. P Jamie Gillan (left groin), DT Larry Ogunjobi (abdomen), and DE Olivier Vernon (groin) round out the group of questionable players.

G David DeCastro (abdomen) and WR Diontae Johnson (back) are the only Steelers with injury designations. Both players have been ruled out.

Broncos at Patriots

The Broncos listed QB Drew Lock (shoulder) as questionable, but head coach Vic Fangio expects him to start. LB Jeremiah Attaochu (quadricep) and WR K.J. Hamler (hamstring) are out for Denver while TE Noah Fant (ankle) and RB Melvin Gordon (illness) join Lock in the questionable group.

The Patriots didn’t practice on Wednesday or Friday this week. They still listed DT Adam Butler (shoulder), WR Julian Edelman (knee), G Shaquille Mason (calf), and T Isaiah Wynn (calf) as questionable to play. C James Ferentz was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

Bengals at Colts

Bengals WR Auden Tate (shoulder) is set to sit out after being tagged as doubtful. CB Mackensie Alexander (hamstring) has more hope with a questionable designation.

TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee) and T Chaz Green (back) are out for the Colts. LB Darius Leonard (groin) didn’t practice this week and is listed as doubtful. DT Denico Autry (ankle, knee), T Anthony Castonzo (rib), DE Justin Houston (hip), and RB Jordan Wilkins (calf) are considered questionable.

Lions at Jaguars

The Lions ruled out CB Desmond Trufant (hamstring). S C.J. Moore (calf) and C Frank Ragnow (groin) drew questionable tags.

Jaguars LB Dakota Allen (foot), DE Josh Allen (knee), WR D.J. Chark (ankle), TE Tyler Eifert (neck), and DT Abry Jones (ankle, hamstring) are listed as questionable to play on Sunday.

Texans at Titans

TE Jordan Akins (ankle, concussion), CB Cornell Armstrong (knee), RB Buddy Howell (hamstring), and LB Peter Kalambayi (hamstring) are questionable to play for the Texans.

DT DaQuan Jones (foot) is a one-man Titans injury report. He’s listed as questionable as well.

Washington Football Team at Giants

G Joshua Garnett (illness) and T David Sharpe (illness) won’t play for the Football Team. DE Ryan Anderson (back) is listed as questionable.

The Giants listed S Adrian Colbert (shoulder), DE Dexter Lawrence (knee), WR Darius Slayton (foot) as questionable to face their NFC East rivals.

Ravens at Eagles

Ravens DE Derek Wolfe (neck, concussion) is not expected to play after drawing a doubtful tag. WR Miles Boykin (thigh), S Anthony Levine (abdomen), WR Chris Moore (finger, thigh), CB Marcus Peters (thigh), G Tyre Phillips (shoulder), CB Jimmy Smith (knee), and T Ronnie Stanley (shoulder) are all listed as questionable.

The Eagles ruled out S Marcus Epps (rib), WR DeSean Jackson (hamstring), WR Alshon Jeffery (foot), T Lane Johnson (ankle), CB Avonte Maddox (ankle), G Matt Pryor (illness), and LB Duke Riley (rib). Pryor was later placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. CB Darius Slay (concussion) is questionable after a pair of practices to close the week.

Falcons at Vikings

The Falcons will play their first game under interim head coach Raheem Morris without S Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) and DE Takkarist McKinley (groin). DE John Comiskey (illness) is listed as questionable.

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (groin) will not play. CB Kris Boyd (hamstring), WR K.J. Osborn (hamstring), and G Dru Samia (wrist) are also out while CB Holton Hill (foot) is considered doubtful.

Bears at Panthers

S Deon Bush (hamstring) will not play for the Bears. G Alex Bars (shoulder), S Sherrick McManis (hamstring), and DT Brent Urban (knee) are listed as questionable.