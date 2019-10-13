Week Six early inactives

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

Bengals at Ravens

Bengals: T Cordy Glenn, T Andre Smith, DE Carlos Dunlap, DT Ryan Glasgow, DE Kerry Wynn, QB Jake Dolegala, WR A.J. Green

Ravens: WR Marquise Brown, CB Jimmy Smith, LB Patrick Onwuasor, QB Trace McSorley, CB Anthony Averett, G Ben Powers, DT Daylon Mack

Seahawks at Browns

Seahawks: T Duane Brown, G D.J. Fluker, WR Gary Jennings, RB Rashaad Penny, DE Branden Jackson, WR John Ursua, CB Akeem King

Browns: CB Greedy Williams, CB Denzel Ward, OL Austin Corbett, DE Genard Avery, T Kendall Lamm, WR Damion Ratley, WR Taywan Taylor

Saints at Jaguars

Saints: QB Drew Brees, DE Trey Hendrickson, WR Tre'Quan Smith, CB Ken Crawley, S Saquan Hampton, OL Ethan Greenridge, OL Nick Easton

Jaguars: TE Josh Oliver, CB Jalen Ramsey, WR C.J. Board, RB Tyler Ervin, LB Austin Calitro, OL Brandon Thomas, DT Dontavius Russell

Texans at Chiefs

Texans: C Greg Mancz, WR Kenny Stills, QB Alex McGough, CB Jonathan Joseph, RB Taiwan Jones, LB Tyrell Adams, TE Logan Paulsen

Chiefs: DT Chris Jones, T Eric Fisher, LB Dorian O'Daniel, LB Anthony Hitchens, WR Sammy Watkins, G Andrew Wylie, T Greg Senat

Washington at Dolphins

Washington: TE Vernon Davis, DB Deshazor Everett, LB Josh Harvey-Clemons, G Wes Martin, QB Colt McCoy, CB Aaron Colvin, WR Cam Sims

Dolphins: CB Xavien Howard, WR Jakeem Grant, CB Johnson Bademosi, RB Myles Gaskin, FB Chandler Cox, OL Chris Reed, OL Keaton Sutherland

Eagles at Vikings

Eagles: WR DeSean Jackson, CB Ronald Darby, RB Darren Sproles, DT Timmy Jernigan, CB Avonte Maddox, G Nate Herbig, DE Shareef Miller

Vikings: LB Ben Gedeon, G Josh Kline, LB Kentrell Brothers, G Dru Samia, T Oli Udoh, DT Jalyn Holmes, DT Armon Watts