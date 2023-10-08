Week seven US LBM Coaches Poll includes three of Auburn’s remaining opponents

The latest US LBM Coaches Poll has been released, and Auburn will return from the bye week without earning a single vote.

However, Auburn has seven more weeks to catch the eyes of the voters. Heading into week seven, three of Auburn’s remaining opponents are included in the coaches poll.

LSU, Auburn’s next foe, enters the week at No. 20 after hopping back into the win column in a come-from-behind effort at Missouri on Saturday.

Auburn will host No. 13 Ole Miss on Oct. 21. The Rebels continue to roll after knocking off Arkansas, 27-20 at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium. Finally, Alabama remains at No. 10 after earning a road win at Texas A&M.

Here’s a look at the full US LBM Coaches Poll after Auburn’s bye week.

Schools dropped out:

No. 17 Miami; No. 24 Fresno State.

Others Receiving Votes:

Miami 74; Wyoming 60; Air Force 58; Iowa 57; Maryland 37; Clemson 33; West Virginia 24; Wisconsin 23; Texas A&M 22; Tulane 18; James Madison 9; Brigham Young 9; Fresno State 4; Ohio 2; Memphis 2; Florida 2; Liberty 1.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire