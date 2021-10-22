Week Seven injury report roundup: A.J. Brown, Tyrann Mathieu set to play

Week Seven of the 2021 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Browns and it continues with 11 more games on Sunday, which means that the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

Chiefs at Titans

Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu (thumb, toe) doesn’t have an injury designation and WR Tyreek Hill (quad) is listed as questionable, but head coach Andy Reid expects him to play. RB Michael Burton (pectoral), TE Jody Fortson (Achilles), and LB Anthony Hitchens (triceps) are all out this weekend. DE Chris Jones (wrist), G Joe Thuney (hand), and CB Charvarius Ward (quad) are all listed as questionable.

WR A.J. Brown (illness) was back at Titans practice on Friday and doesn’t have an injury designation. WR Julio Jones (hamstring) did land a questionable tag and he sounds like he expects to be in the lineup on Sunday. T Taylor Lewan (concussion), LB monty rice (groin), and WR Chester Rogers (groin) are ruled out this weekend. LB Bud Dupree (knee), S Amani Hooker (groin), and RB Jeremy McNichols (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Jets at Patriots

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said the decision on LB C.J. Mosley (hamstring) will go down to the wire, but he’s listed as doubtful to play. TE Tyler Kroft (back) is out and RB Tevin Coleman (hamstring) is questionable.

The Patriots ruled out CB Jonathan Jones (shoulder) and CB Shaun Wade (concussion) while DT Christian Barmore (shoulder), LB Ja'whaun Bentley (ribs), RB Brandon Bolden (thigh), S Kyle Dugger (knee), K Nick Folk (left knee), DT Davon Godchaux (finger), LB Dont'a Hightower (elbow, ankle), LB Brandon King (thigh), G Shaquille Mason (abdomen), CB Jalen Mills (hamstring), S Adrian Phillips (back), LB Josh Uche (shoulder), LB Kyle Van Noy (groin), and DE Deatrich Wise (knee) are a large questionable group.

Panthers at Giants

The Panthers will not have WR Terrace Marshall (concussion), FB Giovanni Ricci (concussion), or LB Shaq Thompson (foot) in the lineup this weekend. WR Alex Erickson (concussion) and T Cameron Erving (illness) drew questionable listings.

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), and WR Kadarius Toney (ankle) will not be playing for the Giants. DT Danny Shelton (pectoral) is not expected to play after being listed as doubtful. TE Evan Engram (calf), WR John Ross (hamstring), WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring), and WR Darius Slayton (hamstring) are all listed as questionable.

Washington at Packers

RB Antonio Gibson (shin), CB William Jackson (knee), and DE Shaka Toney (illness) were listed as questionable by Washington. T Samuel Cosmi (ankle), WR Curtis Samuel (groin), G Brandon Scherff (knee), and WR Cam Sims (hamstring) are all out this week.

LB Preston Smith (oblique) returned to practice with the Packers and is listed as questionable along with CB Kevin King (shoulder) and S Darnell Savage (concussion). T Dennis Kelly (back) and C josh myers (knee) have been ruled out.

Falcons at Dolphins

Falcons CB Avery Williams (hamstring) is listed as doubtful. He’s the only player on the injury report now that LB Dante Fowler (knee) has been placed on injured reserve.

CB Xavien Howard (shoulder, groin), CB Noah Igbinoghene (knee), CB Byron Jones (Achilles, groin), C Greg Mancz (groin), WR DeVante Parker (shoulder, hamstring), LB Jaelan Phillips (ankle), and WR Preston Williams (groin) are all listed as questionable for the Dolphins.

Bengals at Ravens

CB Jalen Davis (ankle) and DT Tyler Shelvin (illness) are questionable for the Bengals.

RB Latavius Murray (ankle) and WR Sammy Watkins (thigh) won’t play for the Ravens. C Bradley Bozeman (back), LB Patrick Queen (thigh), T Alejandro Villanueva (knee), and CB Tavon Young (knee) were designated as questionable.

Lions at Rams

The Lions listed RB Jason Cabinda (hip), LB Trey Flowers (knee), TE T.J. Hockenson (knee), and RB D'Andre Swift (groin) as questionable going into Week Seven

RB Sony Michel (shoulder) is listed as questionable as the only Rams player with an injury designation.

Eagles at Raiders

RT Lane Johnson (not injury related) is set to return for the Eagles. G Jack Anderson (hamstring) and S Anthony Harris (hands, groin) are listed as questionable.

TE Nick Bowers (neck) is the only Raider with a designation and he’s been ruled out.

Texans at Cardinals

DT Jaleel Johnson (back) and QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related – personal matter) have been ruled out for the Texans.

The Cardinals won;t have TE Darrell Daniels (hamstring) or DT Rashard Lawrence (calf) on Sunday. LB Jordan Hicks (toe, ankle), LB Devon Kennard (shoulder), and LB Tanner Vallejo (hand) are considered questionable to play.

Bears at Buccaneers

S Tashaun Gipson (hip) is the only Bears player ruled out ahead of Sunday. They are also set to play without TE Jimmy Graham after placing him on the COVID-19 reserve list. WR Jakeem Grant (ankle), DT Akiem Hicks (groin), TE J.P. Holtz (quadricep), LB Caleb Johnson (knee), LB Khalil Mack (foot), DE Bilal Nichols (knee), WR Allen Robinson (ankle), and CB Duke Shelley (ankle) make up their questionable contingent.

The Buccaneers ruled out WR Antonio Brown (ankle), LB Lavonte David (ankle), TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs), and CB Richard Sherman (hamstring). TE O.J. Howard (ankle) and LB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder, hand) are their questionable players.

Colts at 49ers

The Colts listed WR T.Y. Hilton (quad) as questionable, but head coach Frank Reich said he’s unlikely to play. S Julian Blackmon (Achilles), T Braden Smith (foot, thumb), DE Kemoko Turay (groin), RB Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness), and CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) are definitely out.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) is off the injury report and headed back to the 49ers starting lineup. QB Trey Lance (knee) is out along with DT Maurice Hurst (calf) and DT Javon Kinlaw (knee). LT Trent Williams (ankle, elbow) is listed as doubtful while LB Marcell Harris (thumb) is tagged as questionable.

Week Seven injury report roundup: A.J. Brown, Tyrann Mathieu set to play