Week Seven early inactives

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

Raiders at Packers

Raiders: T Trent Brown, WR Dwayne Harris, WR Zay Jones, DE Arden Key, QB DeShone Kizer, CB Keisean Nixon, WR Tyrell Williams

Packers: WR Davante Adams, WR Ryan Grant, S Darnell Savage, TE Robert Tonyan, OL Cole Madison, OL Adam Pankey, LB Tim Williams

Rams at Falcons

Rams: RB Malcolm Brown, LB Kenny Young, LB Clay Matthews, LB Bryce Hager, OL Austin Corbett, OL Jamil Demby, DT Greg Gaines

Falcons: OL Matt Gono, RB Qadree Ollison, DL Deadrin Senat, CB Desmond Trufant, OL John Wetzel, CB D.J. White, WR Olamide Zaccheaus

Dolphins at Bills

Dolphins: CB Xavien Howard, S Reshad Jones, RB Myles Gaskin, C Daniel Kilgore, OL Keaton Sutherland, T Andrew Donnal, DE Avery Moss

Bills: RB T.J. Yeldon, WR Robert Foster, TE Tommy Sweeney, OL Ryan Bates, G Ike Boettger, LB Matt Milano, LB Corey Thompson

Jaguars at Bengals

Jaguars: WR Marqise Lee, RB Devine Ozigbo, CB Parry Nickerson, LB Austin Calitro, OL Brandon Thomas, TE Geoff Swaim, DT Dontavius Russell

Bengals: WR A.J. Green, CB William Jackson, CB Dre Kirkpatrick, DE Carl Lawson, OG John Miller, T Andre Smith, DE Carlos Dunlap

Vikings at Lions

Vikings: CB Marcus Sherels, LB Ben Gedeon, OL Brett Jones, G Dru Samia, T Oli Udoh, DL Jalyn Holmes, DT Armon Watts

Lions: DT Mike Daniels, QB David Blough, RB Tra Carson, OL Oday Aboushi, DL Da'shawn Hand, OL Beau Benzschawel, CB Amani Oruwariye

Texans at Colts

Texans: CB Bradley Roby, T Tytus Howard, OL Greg Mancz, S Mike Adams, LB Tyrell Adams, TE Logan Paulsen, DE Carlos Watkins

Colts: WR Parris Campbell, OL Le'Raven Clark, S Malik Hooker, DL Trevon Coley, DL Tyquan Lewis, CB Kenny Moore, RB Jonathan Williams

Cardinals at Giants

Cardinals: WR Christian Kirk, RB D.J. Foster, LB Zeke Turner, LB Ramik Wilson, OL Lamont Gaillard, DL Michael Dogbe, DL Zach Allen

Giants: WR Sterling Shepard, CB Corey Ballentine, OL Chad Slade, OL Eric Smith, TE Garrett Dickerson, QB Alex Tanney, LB Chris Peace

49ers at Washington

49ers: QB CJ Beathard, WR Deebo Samuel, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, FB Kyle Juszczyk, T Mike McGlinchey, T Joe Staley, NT D.J. Jones

Washington: TE Vernon Davis, RB Chris Thompson, QB Colt McCoy, G Wes Martin, CB Josh Norman, DB Deshazor Everett, LB Josh Harvey-Clemons