Week in review: Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

The day is finally here. Quarterback Graham Mertz and the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers will take the field against old friend Jack Coan and the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a little more than 2.5 hours.

It’s been a busy week in Madison, Wisconsin previewing the game. We’ve looked at a big area of concern for Wisconsin, a big problem for Notre Dame and so much more.

All the preview aside, today marks a key date for Wisconsin and the path of their 2021 season. First, the program hasn’t beaten a ranked opponent since November 2019. But second, a win today would put a trip to Indianapolis in December back in the forecast.

Before today’s game kicks off, here is every piece of preview work we’ve done this week:

