The week in review: A look at the top teams, players and performances in Harford County and the surrounding area (Dec. 11-16)

Team of the Week

C. Milton Wright boys basketball

The Mustangs have been on fire to start the new season, off to a 4-0 start. This week, they scored a pair of wins over a two previously undefeated county teams, Havre de Grace (77-70 on Tuesday) and Aberdeen (89-58 on Friday).

So far this season, C. Milton Wright is averaging 84.3 points a game, while giving up only 54.7.

5-star players

Dylan Sander, C. Milton Wright boys basketball: Sander had one of the best individual games of the season Friday against Aberdeen. He had 31 points, 21 rebounds and six steals in a big win.

Kiley Wilhelm, Patterson Mill girls basketball: Wilhelm had a pair of double-doubles for the Huskies as they went 2-1 on the week. Monday against Harford Tech she recorded 21 points and 13 rebounds. She followed that up with 21 and 11 Friday against Rising Sun.

Alexander Wockenfuss, Harford Tech track and field: At the Smithsburg Ray Shriver Invite, Wockenfuss picked up a pair of wins, taking first in the 300 meters (37.15 seconds) and the 500 (1:09.47).

Kade Snyder, Patterson Mill swimming: Snyder, the reigning Aegis Swimmer of the Year, picked up two individual wins last Tuesday against C. Milton Wright winning the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke. He also anchored the 200 freestyle relay to a win. He also won two events in a four-team meet on Dec. 6.

Ayla Galloway, Fallston girls basketball: Galloway had a pair of double-doubles for the Cougars this week. She had 10 points and 10 rebounds on Monday against Havre de Grace. She added 18 points and 10 rebounds Thursday against Aberdeen.

Honor roll

Boys basketball

Most points in a game

31 — Dylan Sander, C. Milton Wright, Dec. 15 vs. Aberdeen

29 — Cayne Woodland, C. Milton Wright, Dec. 12 vs. Havre de Grace

26 — Eric Macharia, Harford Tech, Dec. 15 vs. Havre de Grace

24 — Max Rueckert, Fallston, Dec. 12 vs. Bel Air

23 — Drew Pape, Patterson Mill, Dec. 15 vs. Elkton

Most rebounds in a game

21 — Dylan Sander, C. Milton Wright, Dec. 15 vs. Aberdeen

17 — Kyle Ashman, C. Milton Wright, Dec. 12 vs. Havre de Grace

11 — Kyle Ashman, C. Milton Wright, Dec. 15 vs. Aberdeen

10 — Kishann Smith, Joppatowne, Dec. 12 vs. Rising Sun

9 — Paul Kvech, Fallston, Dec. 12 vs. Bel Air

9 — Dylan Sander, C. Milton Wright, Dec. 12 vs. Havre de Grace

9 — Braxton Jackson, Joppatowne, Dec. 15 vs. North East

Most steals in a game

6 — Dylan Sander, C. Milton Wright, Dec. 15 vs. Aberdeen

5 — Damian Brooks, Joppatowne, Dec. 15 vs. North East

Most assists in a game

4 — Drew Pape, Patterson Mill, Dec. 12 vs. Harford Tech

4 — Kishann Smith, Joppatowne, Dec. 12 vs. Rising Sun

4 — Kendrick Williams, Joppatowne, Dec. 15 vs. North East

4 — Cayne Woodland, C. Milton Wright, Dec. 15 vs. Aberdeen

Girls basketball

Most points in a game

28 — Taylor White, Perryville, Dec. 14 vs. C. Milton Wright

26 — Caroline Nicholson, North Harford, Dec. 11 vs. Bohemia Manor

21 — Kiley Wilhelm, Patterson Mill, Dec. 11 vs. Harford Tech

21 — Kiley Wilhelm, Patterson Mill, Dec. 14 vs. Rising Sun

18 — Ayla Galloway, Fallston, Dec. 14 vs. Aberdeen

Most rebounds in a game

14 — Jordan Strang, Harford Tech, Dec. 11 vs. Patterson Mill

13 — Emily Signor, North Harford, Dec. 11 vs. Bohemia Manor

13 — Kiley Wilhelm, Patterson Mill, Dec. 11 vs. Harford Tech

12 — Brooke Bolesta, Fallston, Dec. 11 vs. Havre de Grace

12 — Azareya Whiting, Havre de Grace, Dec. 11 vs. Fallston

12 — Rylie Madsen, Patterson Mill, Dec. 14 vs. Rising Sun

Most steals is a game

6 — Nyjah Harris, Aberdeen, Dec. 13 vs. Joppatowne

5 — Jordan Strang, Harford Tech, Dec. 11 vs. Patterson Mill

4 — Caroline Nicholson, North Harford, Dec. 11 vs. Bohemia Manor

4 — Zoe Valan, Patterson Mill, Dec. 11 vs. Harford Tech

Editor's note: Stats are compiled from reports submitted to The Aegis as of Monday. Coaches are encouraged to send full box scores after each game to amaluso@baltsun.com, scohn@baltsun.com and mdscores@baltsun.com.

