A week to remember. YAIAA superstar named to Big 33 Classic ahead of District 3 wrestling

This could be a big week for Michael Hershey.

The Spring Grove senior has the chance to win his first District 3 wrestling title Saturday.

And he was the lone YAIAA football player named to the prestigious Big 33 Classic all-star game Wednesday. The game pits some of the top seniors from Pennsylvania against all-stars from Maryland.

The 2024 Big 33 Classic is scheduled to be played May 26 at Cumberland Valley High School.

The Big 33 has been surpassed in popularity in recent years by national all-star games like the Under-Armour All-America Game and the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. Many top college recruits, including Central York's superstar running back Juelz Goff this year, enroll early in college and therefore do not play in the game.

But few games match the Big 33's history.

Spring Grove's Michael Hershey tackles York High running back Shavane Anderson during a YAIAA Division I football game Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. The Bearcats won, 66-36.

The game has been played since 1958 and previously pitted Pennsylvania teams against squads from Ohio and Texas. Maryland has been the opponent since 2013.

Every Super Bowl (which dates back to 1967) has featured at least one player who appeared in the Big 33 Classic. San Francisco 49ers defensive end Kevin Givens was this year's participant. Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach also played in the game.

The game has featured the likes of Joe Montana, Dan Marino, Ben Roethlisberger, Jim Kelly and Joe Namath. York High grad and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Chris Doleman also played in the game.

A standout two-way lineman, Hershey was named to the Big 33 team as an offensive tackle. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Hershey had 59 tackles, two sacks and 12 hurries this season despite consistently being double-teamed. He was also considered the top offensive lineman in the YAIAA.

Spring Grove wrestler Michael Hershey is 29-1 this season with 27 victories coming by pin or forfeit.

He signed a full scholarship to play football for the University of Maryland in December. He'll joined there by York High offensive tackle Michael McMonigle, who likely would've been a Big 33 candidate if he wasn't recovering from a torn ACL suffered at the end of this season.

Hershey enters this weekend's District 3 Class 3A wrestling tournament at his home gym with a 29-1 record at heavyweight this season. He's won 27 of his victories by pin or forfeit. A year after taking third at the tournament, he's likely the favorite but could be set for a showdown with a showdown with Twin Valley's Ean Winchester in the finals. Both of them are ranked top 10 in the state.

Pennsylvania has won the last four Big 33 games. Dallastown's Kenny Johnson was the Offensive MVP of last year's contest.

