Week One Sunday night features first game with fans at SoFi Stadium (hopefully)

Last year, the first Sunday night game of the season had the Cowboys visiting the Rams, for the first game ever played at SoFi Stadium. This year, the first Sunday night game of the season will feature the first game ever played at SoFi Stadium with fans present. Hopefully.

The Bears will visit the Rams to cap the first Sunday of the league’s first 17-game season. The game will be televised by NBC.

Chicago will be a familiar foe for new Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford; he played the Bears twice per year from 2009 through 2020. It’s unknown whether the Bears will start the season with veteran Andy Dalton or rookie Justin Fields.

The league’s first 17-game season will end with the first Super Bowl played at SoFi Stadium. That game also will be televised by NBC.

