For Week One, quarterbacks are remarkably healthy

It’s generally a quarterback-driven league, and the quarterbacks generally are healthy.

The first, full-blown injury report for the 2021 season has been published, and only three quarterbacks appear on it.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is good to go for Thursday night with his shoulder issue, Colts quarterback Carson Wentz fully participated as he recovers from his foot injury, and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson isn’t practicing for reasons completely unrelated to injury.

That’s it. No other quarterbacks appear on the injury report. That’s great news for the NFL. It won’t stay that way once quarterback are subject to contact from defenses, and it’s inevitable that someone’s season will be dramatically affected by a quarterback becoming unavailable to play for an extended stretch.

For now, though, there’s reason for optimism in every city. The longer that lasts, the better off the NFL will be.

