After week one, CMR looks like it has a quarterback and some big-play ability

The C.M. Russell High football team started off the season with a 33-0 nonconference victory over Kalispell Flathead last Friday at Memorial Stadium.

The Rustlers head to Missoula for another non-league game against Big Sky at 7 p.m. Friday. Here's what we learned from the season-opening win.

Young quarterback looks ready

Sophomore quarterback Caleb Taylor was sharp overall for his first varsity start, throwing for 225 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions on 13 for 30 passing. His first touchdown pass was perfectly timed to Chase Morgan for 38 yards in the second quarter, hitting the speedy wideout perfectly in stride for a 38-yard touchdown. He also converted a big third down-and-14 late in the first half to receiver River Wasson, extending a drive that led to a Drew Etcheberry score two plays later.

Goofy first half, but Rustlers lead Flathead 23-0 after Taylor hits Drew Etcheberry for 12yd TD. 1:30 in half. CMR also got safety on high snap on Flathead punt. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/QOZU8EwxzO — Grady Higgins (@GFTribGHiggins) August 26, 2023

“It couldn’t have been any better of a first start for him, really,” head coach Dennis Morris said. “He’s a natural. He sees things happen on the field and he makes some good things happen. We’ve just got to put him in some tougher situations in practice and make him make some game-like decisions, because our schedule is going to get better and better and better as we go. But I’m proud of that kid. He came out here with no fear at all and ran the show.”

Lineman lives up to early billing

Morris said in preseason that defensive end Nick Donester would be a player to watch, and the junior certainly was on Friday. Donester tallied three sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss on six tackles overall against Flathead, and also provided pressure that helped lead to defensive back Ben Hoiland’s interception in the second quarter. Donester also recovered a fumble on the 1 yard line after a fumble by Braves quarterback Kaleb Sims.

“Nick Donester is a dang good football player,” Morris said. “I said earlier that you may not know that name right now, but you better learn that name. He was solid all night long and he’s going to continue being solid for us. We’ve got to find different ways to get him to the quarterback, because he can get home.”

Big-play ability is there

Senior receiver Chase Morgan demonstrated his big-play ability, racking up 103 yards receiving on two catches and a 38-yard touchdown. He would’ve had two touchdowns had it not been for a spectacular effort from a Flathead defender on a 62-yard catch in the second quarter, shoe-stringing Morgan and causing what was ruled a fumble. Morgan also returned a free kick for a touchdown near the end of the second frame following a Braves safety that was negated by a penalty.

Caleb Taylor hits Chase Morgan in stride for a 38yd TD. CMR leads Flathead 14-0 8:30 in half. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/SplxDigpsJ — Grady Higgins (@GFTribGHiggins) August 26, 2023

Other odds and ends

Kaiden Clement (RB/DE), River Wasson (WR/DB, and Shawn Tadlock (OL/DL) all saw significant snaps on both sides of the ball Friday. Morris said the trio was very solid in its double-duty, even if the gas was running out of the tank a bit in the season-opener.

“Kaiden, River and Shawn, those are the three that need to be iron men for us, and we found out really quickly when you play a game, it’s a lot faster-paced than what we practiced,” Morris said. “We’ve got to get some conditioning in there, but you can’t doubt their effort, they played from the first play to the last play and we just gotta clean things up.”

In all, the CMR defense held Flathead to 201 yards of total offense, intercepted five passes, forced a fumble, and recorded four sacks as it pitched a shutout.

CMR was tagged with nine penalties for 54 yards in the game, a majority coming early in the first half.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Takeaways from CMR's victory over Kalispell Flathead