Week one bowl projection pairs Auburn with longtime rival

Auburn passed its first test of the Hugh Freeze era on Saturday when the Tigers defeated UMass, 59-14 in front of a record crowd at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Now, they need just five more wins to become bowl-eligible.

Auburn hopes to record more than six wins this season and is well on its way to doing that. The experts at 247Sports believe that Auburn will win at least eight or nine games this season, which will turn into a Gator Bowl invitation.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports released his updated bowl projections following week one’s action and predicts that Auburn will end their season in Jacksonville, Florida in the Gator Bowl. Their projected opponent? Longtime rival, Clemson.

Clemson’s season got off to a sour start Monday when the Tigers dropped a 28-7 decision to Duke. Duke now joins Florida State and North Carolina as ACC teams that earned solid victories in week one, which forces Clemson to now play catch-up.

“(Dabo) Swinney matched up against Auburn’s Hugh Freeze during bowl season would be an appetizing matchup to say the least,” Crawford said of the potential matchup between Auburn and Clemson in the Gator Bowl.

Despite playing in different conferences, Auburn and Clemson have a long, storied history with one another. The Tigers have met 51 times in history, with Auburn claiming a 34-15-2 advantage in the series. However, Clemson has won four straight games dating back to 2011.

The Gator Bowl is scheduled to take place on Friday, December 29 at 11 a.m., CT at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

