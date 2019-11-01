Week Nine injury report roundup

Week Nine of the 2019 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the 49ers and it continues with 12 more games on Sunday, which means that the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Colts at Steelers

The Colts ruled out WR T.Y. Hilton (calf) and don’t expect to have CB Pierre Desir (hamstring) in the lineup after listing him as doubtful. S Malik Hooker (knee) and DE Justin Houston (calf) each drew questionable tags.

Steelers RB James Conner (shoulder) is listed as doubtful. G Ramon Foster (concussion) and RB Benny Snell (knee) are definitely out for the home team while FB Roosevelt Nix (knee) is listed as questionable.

Texans at Jaguars (in London)

Texans tackles Tytus Howard (knee) and Laremy Tunsil (shoulder) are listed as questionable. WR Will Fuller (hamstring), S Tashaun Gipson (back, wrist), CB Lonnie Johnson (concussion), C Greg Mancz (concussion), and CB Bradley Roby (hamstring) all remained in Houston.

Linebackers Leon Jacobs (hamstring) and Quincy Williams (hamstring) are out for the Jaguars. They’re holding out hope for CB D.J. Hayden (neck, shoulder) and WR Dede Westbrook (neck, shoulder) after being listed as questionable.

Washington at Bills

Washington will play without TE Vernon Davis (concussion), S Deshazor Everett (ankle), QB Case Keenum (concussion), S Montae Nicholson (ankle), and RB Chris Thompson (toe) in Buffalo. DT Treyvon Hester (elbow) is listed as questionable.

Story continues

Bills LB Maurice Alexander (knee) will not play on Sunday. S Kurt Coleman (hamstring), T Cody Ford (elbow) and CB Levi Wallace (shoulder) drew questionable tags on Friday’s injury report.

Vikings at Chiefs

WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) is the only Vikings player with an injury designation this week. He’s listed as questionable.

The Chiefs listed QB Patrick Mahomes (knee) as questionable after three days of limited practices. DE Frank Clark (neck), CB Kendall Fuller (thumb) and DT Chris Jones (groin) are also in the questionable group. G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle), T Eric Fisher (groin) and DE Alex Okafor (ankle) are all out this week.

Jets at Dolphins

The Jets won’t have WR Josh Bellamy (foot, shoulder), CB Trumaine Johnson (ankles), C Ryan Kalil (knee, elbow), S Rontez Miles (neck, hip), and LB C.J. Mosley (groin) this Sunday. LB Neville Hewitt (neck, knee) is on track to miss the game as well after drawing a doubtful tag. T Kelvin Beachum (ankle), WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring), TE Christopher Herndon (hamstring), DT Steve McLendon (hamstring), and WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) are all listed as questionable.

Dolphins CB Ken Webster (ankle) is out for Sunday. S Reshad Jones (chest) and C Daniel Kilgore (knee) are listed as doubtful and will likely miss the game. S Walt Aikens (hip), CB Ryan Lewis (knee), DE Avery Moss (ankle), and T J'Marcus Webb (quadricep) are listed as questionable.

Bears at Eagles

LB Isaiah Irving (quadricep) is the only Bears player on the final injury report of the week. He’s been ruled out.

Eagles WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen) hopes to play for the first time since Week Two and is listed as questionable. The team ruled out LB Nigel Bradham (ankle) and T Jason Peters (knee). DT Timmy Jernigan (foot) and S Andrew Sendejo (groin) are also listed as questionable.

Titans at Panthers

The Titans ruled out DT Jurrell Casey (shoulder), C Ben Jones (concussion) and TE Delanie Walker (ankle). CB Chris Milton (ankle) is listed as questionable.

T Greg Little (concussion) and QB Cam Newton (foot) are out for the Panthers. LB Mario Addison (not injury related), LB Christian Miller (ankle) and WR Curtis Samuel (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

Lions at Raiders

The Lions will play without S Tracy Walker (knee) and DT Mike Daniels (foot) is likely to miss the game after being listed as doubtful. RB Tra Carson (hamstring), G Graham Glasgow (back), DT Damon Harrison (groin, not injury related), CB Amani Oruwariye (knee), DT A'Shawn Robinson (knee), and CB Darius Slay (hamstring) make up the questionable group for Detroit.

DT P.J. Hall (shoulder), WR Dwayne Harris (foot), S Erik Harris (illness), C Rodney Hudson (ankle), T Andre James (ankle), and DE Josh Mauro (groin) are all listed as questionable for the Raiders.

Buccaneers at Seahawks

The Buccaneers’ injury report consists of two tight ends. O.J. Howard (hamstring) is out and Cameron Brate (ribs) is questionable.

S Quandre Diggs (hamstring), S Delano Hill (elbow) and DT Quinton Jefferson (oblique) are expected to be out for the Seahawks. All three were listed as doubtful for Sunday.

Browns at Broncos

The Browns ruled out TE Pharaoh Brown (concussion), DT Daniel Ekuale (calf), S Eric Murray (knee), and S Damarious Randall (hamstring). T Kendall Lamm (knee) is listed as questionable.

CB Bryce Callahan (foot), TE Jeff Heuerman (knee), T Ja'Wuan James (knee), and S Will Parks (hand) won’t play for the Broncos. DE DeMarcus Walker (shoulder) drew a questionable tag.

Packers at Chargers

Packers WR Davante Adams (toe) practiced all three days this week and is listed as questionable after missing the last four games. TE Robert Tonyan (hip) is also listed as questionable.

DT Cortez Broughton (illness) was the only player ruled out by the Chargers, but three others — DT Justin Jones (shoulder), DT Brandon Mebane (knee), S Roderic Teamer (groin) — are also expected to sit out after being listed as doubtful. WR Geremy Davis (hamstring) is the lone questionable player.

Patriots at Ravens

The Patriots listed RB Rex Burkhead (foot), S Patrick Chung (heel, chest), WR Julian Edelman (chest, shoulder), TE Ryan Izzo (concussion), TE Matt LaCosse (knee), G Shaquille Mason (ankle), WR Gunner Olszewski (ankle, hamstring), and RB James White (toe) as questionable.

The Ravens have seven questionable players of their own. WR Marquise Brown (ankle, thigh), CB Maurice Canady (thigh), S Bennett Jackson (ankle), G Patrick Mekari (back), LB Patrick Onwuasor (ankle), CB Jimmy Smith (knee), and S Earl Thomas (knee) make up their group.