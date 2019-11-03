Week Nine early inactives

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

Colts at Steelers

Colts: WR T.Y. Hilton, CB Pierre Desir, DT Carl Davis, OL Le'Raven Clark, DL Tyquan Lewis, RB Jonathan Williams, CB Quincy Wilson

Steelers: RB James Conner, QB Paxton Lynch, RB Benny Snell, CB Justin Layne, G Ramon Foster, TE Zach Gentry, DE Leterrius Walton

Washington at Bills

Washington: TE Vernon Davis, QB Case Keenum, RB Chris Thompson, DB Montae Nicholson, S Deshazor Everett, G Wes Martin, CB Aaron Colvin

Bills: WR Duke Williams, RB TJ Yeldon, S Kurt Coleman, LB Maurice Alexander, OL Ike Boettger, OL Spencer Long, TE Tommy Sweeney

Jets at Dolphins

Jets: WR Josh Bellamy, CB Trumaine Johnson, S Rontez Miles, LB Neville Hewitt, C Ryan Kalil, LB C.J. Mosely, T Kelvin Beachum

Dolphins: S Reshad Jones, CB Ken Webster, RB Myles Gaskin, G Shaq Calhoun, C Daniel Kilgore, T Isaiah Prince, DE Avery Moss

Vikings at Chiefs

Vikings: S Marcus Epps, DT Hercules Mata’afa, C Brett Jones, G Dru Samia, T Oli Udoh, DT Jalyn Holmes, DT Armon Watts

Chiefs: QB Patrick Mahomes, G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, T Eric Fisher, DE Alex Okafor, CB Kendall Fuller, RB Darwin Thompson, DE Frank Clark

Bears at Eagles



Bears: S Deon Bush, LB Josh Woods, LB Isaiah Irving, WR Riley Ridley, CB Duke Shelley, DL Abdullah Anderson, OL Alex Bars

Eagles: QB Nate Sudfeld, CB Sidney Jones, DE Shareef Miller, LB Nigel Bradham, T Jason Peters, G Nate Herbig, DE Daeshon Hall

Titans at Panthers

Titans: TE Delanie Walker, DL Jurrell Casey, C Ben Jones, OL Kevin Pamphile, OL Aaron Stinnie, DB Chris Milton, LB Reggie Gilbert

Panthers: LB Mario Addison, QB Cam Newton, T Greg Little, LB Christian Miller, OL Bryan Witzmann, LB Jordan Kunaszyk