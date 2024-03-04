This week in Michigan State baseball: Week four

Michigan State is starting to get into the meat of their 2024 season. The Spartans, who have spent most of their time in South Carolina this season, will be heading back to the palmetto state for their final southern trip of the season.

Michigan State will be heading back to Fluor Field in Greenville, South Carolina, for the second straight weekend:

MSU will open the weekend on Friday against VCU before facing Western Carolina for a double header on Saturday. The weekend will conclude with a Sunday matchup against Western Michigan.

THIS WEEK IN SPARTAN BASEBALL: MSU makes an encore trip to Greenville, SC at Fluor Field, home of the @GreenvilleDrive for the First Pitch Invitational II FRI-SUN: FRI 3/8 2 pm: MSU vs VCU

SAT 3/9 10 am & 2pm: MSU vs WCU (DH)

SUN 3/10 10 am: MSU vs WMU#GoGreen | @AdamBroski12 pic.twitter.com/SoSYctdC6F — Michigan State Baseball (@MSUBaseball) March 4, 2024

The Spartans have opened the 2024 season at a measly 4-7 mark, and will be looking to turn the tides before Big Ten play begins.

