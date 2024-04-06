A week before Masters, Cameron Smith withdraws from LIV Golf Miami

Cameron Smith is going to head into the first major championship of the year a bit rusty.

The Australian who captured the 2022 Open Championship withdrew from LIV Golf’s event in Miami, Florida, at Trump National Doral, due to illness. Smith shot 3-over 75 in the opening round and had four birdies, five bogeys and a double.

The specific illness was not mentioned.

Ben Campbell will replace Smith in the Ripper GC lineup for the rest of the team competition.

Smith placed third in LIV’s latest event in Hong Kong last month and has two top-10 finishes in his first four events of 2024.

He has a history of playing well at Augusta National. He has four top-10 finishes in the past six years.

LIV Miami: Photos

Hopefully Smith gets feeling better before next week.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek