This week at Harbor Park: Norfolk Tides return home above .500 after two-week road trip
A look at the Norfolk Tides as they return home and begin a six-game series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the top affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies:
Norfolk’s record: 20-19
New in town: Terrin Vavra, an infielder, joined the Tides during their recent two-week road trip and on Sunday made his first appearance after an injury sidelined him for nearly 11 months. He went 1 for 4 as the designated hitter.
In the Lehigh Valley dugout: RHP Mike Abel was the Phillies’ first-round draft pick (15th overall) in 2020 and is the organization’s No. 2 prospect, according to MLB.com. The 6-foot-5, 22-year-old is 1-2 with a 5.60 ERA in six starts this season with the IronPigs.
Schedule
Tuesday: 6:35 p.m. $2 Tuesday — $2 Popcorn and $2 Beer
Wednesday: 6:35 p.m. Wine Down Wednesday — $5 wine specials
Thursday: 12:05 p.m.
Friday: 6:35 p.m. — Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters Night
Saturday: 6:35 p.m. — Armed Forces Night, postgame fireworks
Sunday: 1:05 p.m. — Youth Sports Day