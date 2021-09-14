This week in golf: TV schedule, tee times, info for start of new PGA Tour season

Two weeks after the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, the 2021-22 PGA Tour season gets underway at the Fortinet Championship. Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world and how you can watch.

PGA Tour

Fortinet Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Silverado Resort and Spa (North), Napa, Calif.

Course specs: Par 72, 7,123 yards

Purse: $7 million

Defending champion: Stewart Cink (not competing this week)

Notables in the field: Charley Hoffman, Matt Kuchar, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama, Phil Mickelson, Kevin Na, Jon Rahm, Webb Simpson, Will Zalatoris

Tee times: Click here for when available

TV schedule: Thursday-Sunday, 6-9 p.m. ET (GC)

LPGA Tour

Cambia Portland Classic

Thursday-Sunday, The Oregon Golf Club, West Linn, Ore.

Course specs: Par 72, 6,478 yards

Purse: $1.4 million

Defending champion: Georgia Hall (not competing this week)

Notables in the field: Brittany Altomare, Carlota Ciganda, Hannah Green, Brooke Henderson, Ariya Jutanugarn, Jin Young Ko, Jennifer Kupcho, Jeongeun Lee6, Stacy Lewis, Angel Yin

Tee times: Click here for when available

TV schedule: Thursday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. ET (GC)

European Tour

Dutch Open

Thursday-Sunday, Bernardus Golf, Cromvoirt, The Netherlands

Course specs: Par 72, 7,425 yards

Purse: €1,000,000

Defending champion: Sergio Garcia (2019 champion; not competing this week)

Notables in the field: Brandon Grace, Justin Harding, Sam Horsfield, Joost Luiten, Graeme McDowell, Thomas Pieters, Rory Sabbatini

Tee times: Click here for when available

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET (GC); Saturday-Sunday, 7-11:30 a.m. ET (GC)

PGA Tour Champions

Sanford International

Friday-Sunday, Minnehaha CC, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Course specs: Par 70, 6,729 yards

Purse: $1.8 million

Defending champion: Miguel Angel Jimenez

Notables in the field: Alex Cejka, Fred Couples, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Retief Goosen, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Jerry Kelly, Colin Montgomerie, Vijay Singh, Steve Stricker, David Toms

Tee times: Click here for when available

TV schedule: Live streams: Friday-Saturday, 5-7 p.m. ET; Sunday, 4-6 p.m. ET; Tape-delayed coverage on TV: Friday-Sunday, 9:30-11:30 p.m. ET (GC)