This week in golf (June 7-13): TV sked, tee times, info for PGA Tour and other tours
Here's a look at what's happening on the PGA Tour and elsewhere this week, and how you can watch it:
PGA Tour
Palmetto Championship
Thursday-Sunday, Congaree GC, Ridgeland, S.C.
Course specs: Par 71, 7,655 yards, designed by Tom Fazio
Purse: $7.3 million ($1.314 million to winner)
Defending champion: Inaugural event
Notables in the field: Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, John Pak, Davis Thompson, a-Cole Hammer
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 3-6 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 3-6 p.m., GC, Saturday, third round, 1-3 p.m., GC, 3-6 p.m., CBS; Sunday, final round, 1-3 p.m., GC, 3-6 p.m., CBS.
LPGA
Mediheal Championship
Thursday-Sunday, Lake Merced GC, Daly City, Calif.
Course specs: Par 72, 6,551 yards
Purse: $1.5 million
Defending champion: Sei Young Kim
Notables in the field: Kim, Michelle Wie West, Inbee Park, Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko, Shanshan Feng, Minjee Lee, Danielle Kang, Brooke Henderson, a-Rachel Heck
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 6-9 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 6-9 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 7-10 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 7-10 p.m., GC
PGA Tour Champions
American Family Insurance Championship
Friday-Sunday, University Ridge GC, Madison, Wis.
Course specs: Par 72, 7,083 yards
Purse: $2.4 million
Defending champion: Jerry Kelly
Notables in the field: Kelly, John Daly, Chris DiMarco, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Retief Goosen, Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie, Kenny Perry, Dicky Pride, Steve Stricker, Mike Weir
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Friday, first round, 12-2:30 p.m., GC; Saturday, second round, 3-5 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 3-5 p.m., GC
European Tour
Scandinavian Mixed
Thursday-Sunday, Vallda G&CC, Gothenburg, Sweden
Purse: 1 million euros
Notables in the field: Thomas Bjorn, Jamie Donaldson, Ryan Fox, Caroline Hedwall, Sam Horsfield, Lee-Anne Pace, Renato Paratore, Emily Kristine Peterson, Annika Sorenstam, Maja Stark, Henrik Stenson
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 7 a.m.-12 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 7 a.m.-12 p.m., GC, Saturday, third round, 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m., GC.
Korn Ferry Tour
BMW Charity Pro-Am
Thursday-Sunday, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C., and The Cliff's (Valley), Traveler's Rest, S.C.
Purse: $700,000
Notables in the field: Arjun Atwal, John Chin, Stephen Jaeger, Chase Koepka, Jamie Lovemark, Curtis Luck, Ollie Schniederjans, Peter Uihlein, Brandon Wu, Cameron Young
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 12-2 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 9:30-11:30 p.m. (tape delay), GC; Saturday, third round, 5-7 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 5-7 p.m., GC