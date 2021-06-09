This week in golf (June 7-13): TV sked, tee times, info for PGA Tour and other tours

Here's a look at what's happening on the PGA Tour and elsewhere this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

Palmetto Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Congaree GC, Ridgeland, S.C.

Course specs: Par 71, 7,655 yards, designed by Tom Fazio

Purse: $7.3 million ($1.314 million to winner)

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Notables in the field: Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, John Pak, Davis Thompson, a-Cole Hammer

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 3-6 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 3-6 p.m., GC, Saturday, third round, 1-3 p.m., GC, 3-6 p.m., CBS; Sunday, final round, 1-3 p.m., GC, 3-6 p.m., CBS.

LPGA

Mediheal Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Lake Merced GC, Daly City, Calif.

Course specs: Par 72, 6,551 yards

Purse: $1.5 million

Defending champion: Sei Young Kim

Notables in the field: Kim, Michelle Wie West, Inbee Park, Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko, Shanshan Feng, Minjee Lee, Danielle Kang, Brooke Henderson, a-Rachel Heck

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 6-9 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 6-9 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 7-10 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 7-10 p.m., GC

PGA Tour Champions

American Family Insurance Championship

Friday-Sunday, University Ridge GC, Madison, Wis.

Course specs: Par 72, 7,083 yards

Purse: $2.4 million

Defending champion: Jerry Kelly

Notables in the field: Kelly, John Daly, Chris DiMarco, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Retief Goosen, Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie, Kenny Perry, Dicky Pride, Steve Stricker, Mike Weir

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Friday, first round, 12-2:30 p.m., GC; Saturday, second round, 3-5 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 3-5 p.m., GC

European Tour

Scandinavian Mixed

Thursday-Sunday, Vallda G&CC, Gothenburg, Sweden

Purse: 1 million euros

Notables in the field: Thomas Bjorn, Jamie Donaldson, Ryan Fox, Caroline Hedwall, Sam Horsfield, Lee-Anne Pace, Renato Paratore, Emily Kristine Peterson, Annika Sorenstam, Maja Stark, Henrik Stenson

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 7 a.m.-12 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 7 a.m.-12 p.m., GC, Saturday, third round, 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m., GC.

Korn Ferry Tour

BMW Charity Pro-Am

Thursday-Sunday, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C., and The Cliff's (Valley), Traveler's Rest, S.C.

Purse: $700,000

Notables in the field: Arjun Atwal, John Chin, Stephen Jaeger, Chase Koepka, Jamie Lovemark, Curtis Luck, Ollie Schniederjans, Peter Uihlein, Brandon Wu, Cameron Young

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 12-2 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 9:30-11:30 p.m. (tape delay), GC; Saturday, third round, 5-7 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 5-7 p.m., GC