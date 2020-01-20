This week in golf (Jan. 20-26): TV schedules, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

Farmers Insurance Open

Thursday-Sunday, Torrey Pines GC (South/North), San Diego

Course specs: South – Par 72, 7,698 yards, designed by William Bell and William Bell Jr. (1957), redesigned by Rees Jones (2001 and 2019); North – Par 72, 7,258 yards, designed by William Bell and William Bell Jr. (1957), redesigned by Tom Weiskopf (2016)

Purse: $7.5 million

Defending champion: Justin Rose

Notables in the field: Rose, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-2:45 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS); Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 3-6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

PGA Tour Live: Thursday-Friday, noon-7 p.m. ET; Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ET; Sunday, 11:15 a.m.-6 p.m. ET

European Tour

Omega Dubai Desert Classic

Thursday-Sunday, Emirates GC (Majlis), Dubai, U.A.E.

Course specs: Par 72, 7,353 yards, designed by Karl Litten (1988)

Purse: $3.25 million

Defending champion: Bryson DeChambeau

Notables in the field: DeChambeau, Lee Westwood, Louis Oosthuizen, Sergio Garcia, Tommy Fleetwood, Bernd Wiesberger, Shugo Imahira, Viktor Hovland

TV schedule: Wednesday, 11 p.m.-4 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Thursday, 6:30-8:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Friday, 2:30-8:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 3:30-8 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 3:30-8 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)

LPGA

Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio

Thursday-Sunday, Boca Rio GC, Boca Raton, Florida

Course specs: Par 72, 6,701 yards, designed by Robert von Hagge (1966)

Purse: $2 million

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Notables in the field: Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Ariya Jutanugarn, Brooke Henderson, Jennifer Kupcho, Maria Fassi, Patty Tavatanakit, Albane Valenzuela, Yealimi Noh

TV schedule: Thursday/Friday, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 3-5:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 3-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)