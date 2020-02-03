This week in golf (Feb. 3-9): TV schedules, tee times, info
Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:
PGA Tour
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Thursday-Sunday, Pebble Beach Golf Links/Spyglass Hill/Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore), Pebble Beach, California
Course specs: Pebble Beach – par 72, 6,816 yards, designed by Jack Neville and Douglas Grant (1919); Spyglass – par 72, 7,035 yards, designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. (1966); MPCC (Shore) – par 71, 6,958 yards, designed by Jack Nicklaus and Bob Baldock (1961), redesigned by Mike Strantz (2003)
Purse: $7.8 million
Defending champion: Phil Mickelson
Notables in the field: Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Viktor Hovland, Graeme McDowell
Notable celebrities in the field: Wayne Gretzky, Bill Murray, Tony Romo, Larry Fitzgerald, Larry the Cable Guy
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
PGA Tour Live: Thursday-Saturday, 11-6 p.m. ET; Sunday, 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. ET
European Tour/LPGA
ISPS Handa Vic Open
Thursday-Sunday, 13th Beach Golf Links (Beach/Creek), Barwon Heads, Australia
Course specs: Beach – par 72, 6,305/6,807 yards, designed by Tony Cashmore (2001); Creek – par 73/72, 6,307/6,940 yards, designed by Nick Faldo and Tony Cashmore (2004)
Purse: $1.1 million each
Defending champions: Celine Boutier (women) and David Law (men)
Notables in the field: women – Boutier, Inbee Park, So Yeon Ryu, Laura Davies, Andrea Lee, Albane Valenzuela, Karrie Webb; men – Law, Geoff Ogilvy, Haotong Li, Sam Horsfield, Sean Crocker, Lucas Herbert
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Wednesday-Thursday, 11 p.m.-2 a.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 9:30 p.m.-3:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 8:30 p.m.-2 a.m. (Golf Channel)
Korn Ferry Tour
Bogota Championship
Thursday-Sunday, Country Club of Bogota, Colombia
Course specs: par 71, 7,237 yards, designed by John Van Kleek (1946)
Purse: $700,000
Defending champions: Mark Anderson
Notables in the field: Davis Riley, Braden Thornberry, Curtis Thompson, Nick Hardy, Jack Maguire, Vince India, Byron Meth
Tee times: TBD
Other events
Challenge Tour: Cape Town Open, Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday-Sunday