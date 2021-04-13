This week in golf (April 12-18): TV times, tee times for RBC Heritage, LPGA's Lotte

Here's a look at what's happening on the PGA Tour and LPGA this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

RBC Heritage

Thursday-Sunday, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Course specs: Par 71, 7,121 yards

Purse: $7.1 million

Defending champion: Webb Simpson (delayed until June because of COVID-19; shot 64 in final round to win by one over Abe Ancer)

Notables in the field: Ancer, Patrick Cantlay, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Garcia, Brian Harman, Billy Horschel, Dustin Johnson, Davis Love III, Collin Morikawa, Simpson, Lee Westwood, Will Zalatoris

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule (click link to watch live stream): Thursday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (PGA Tour Live simulcast on Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Friday, 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

LPGA

Lotte Championship

Wednesday-Saturday, Kapolei GC, Kapolei, Oahu, Hawaii

Course specs: Par 72, 6,563 yards

Purse: $2 million

Defending champion: Brooke Henderson (2019; event canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19)

Notables in the field: In Gee Chun, Austin Ernst, Ally Ewing, Brooke Henderson, Ariya Jutanugarn, Cristie Kerr, Sei Young Kim, Lydia Ko, Jessica Korda, Nelly Korda, Minjee Lee, Hinako Shibuno, Lexi Thompson

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 7-11 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Other tours and events:

European Tour: Austrian Golf Open, Thursday-Sunday

PGA Tour Champions: Chubb Classic, Friday-Sunday

Korn Ferry Tour: MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute, Thursday-Sunday

NCAA: Western Intercollegiate, Monday-Wednesday