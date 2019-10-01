Week Four players of the week: Khalil Mack, Jameis Winston

Mike Florio
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Every Tuesday, MDS and I hand out awards on the #PFTPM podcast.

This week, the players of the week were Bears linebacker Khalil Mack and Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston.

MDS named the former, I recognized the latter. For more discussion about the performances that secured for them the meaningless recognition, which comes with no trophy or cash, check out the attached video.

The weekly #PFTPM awards consist of player of the week, rookie of the week, coach of the week, and call of the week.

