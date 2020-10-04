Week Four early inactives

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

Ravens at Washington Football Team

Ravens: T Ronnie Stanley, QB Trace McSorley, WR Chris Moore, S Geno Stone, DE Derek Wolfe, DT Justin Madubuike

WFT: DE Chase Young, LB Cole Holcomb, WR Steven Sims, QB Alex Smith, CB Danny Johnson, T Saahdiq Charles

Seahawks at Dolphins

Seahawks: S Jamal Adams, LB Jordyn Brooks, CB Quinton Dunbar, CB Neiko Thorpe, RB Carlos Hyde, S Lano Hill, OL Kyle Fuller

Dolphins: WR Malcolm Perry, CB Byron Jones, S Kavon Frazier, DE Jason Strowbridge, T Adam Pankey

Jaguars at Bengals

Jaguars: DT Daniel Ekuale, C Brandon Linder, K Stephen Hauschka, QB Jake Luton, WR Dede Westbrook, CB Josiah Scott, CB Luq Barcoo

Bengals: DT Geno Atkins, LB Logan Wilson, WR John Ross, G Keaton Sutherland, RB Trayveon Williams, CB Mackensie Alexander, K Austin Seibert

Vikings at Texans

Vikings: CB Mike Hughes, CB Kris Boyd, WR Tajae Sharpe, DE Eddie Yarbrough, T Oli Udoh, DT James Lynch

Texans: WR Keke Coutee, FB Cullen Gillaspia, LB Peter Kalambayi, CB Cornell Armstrong, T Charlie Heck

Browns at Cowboys

Browns: CB Greedy Williams, DE Adrian Clayborn, LB Tae Davis, G Evan Brown, WR Rashard Higgins

Cowboys: QB Ben DiNucci, S Reggie Robinson, LB Rashad Smith, T Alex Light, DT Neville Gallimore

Saints at Lions

Saints: WR Michael Thomas, TE Jared Cook, DE Marucs Davenport, CB Marshon Lattimore, CB Janoris Jenkins, G Andrus Peat, DT Shy Tuttle

Lions: S C.J. Moore, CB Chris Jones, TE Hunter Bryant, LB Elijah Lee, G Logan Stenberg

Cardinals at Panthers

Cardinals: QB Brett Hundley, S Budda Baker, S Chris Banjo, RB Eno Benjamin, LB Devon Kennard, OL Josh Miles, OL Josh Jones

Panthers: T Russell Okung, QB P.J. Walker, CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, RB Trenton Cannon, LB Chris Orr, OL Dennis Daley, DT Bravvion Roy

Chargers at Buccaneers

Chargers: QB Tyrod Taylor, T Bryan Bulaga, G Trai Turner, WR Mike Williams, OL Storm Norton, WR Joe Reed, S Jahleel Addae

Buccaneers: RB Leonard Fournette, WR Chris Godwin, DL Khalil Davis, LB Cam Gill, G Aaron Stinnie, QB Ryan Griffin

