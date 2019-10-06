Week Five Fantasy Blog

Week Five is upon us and brings with it many injured players. Along with the lengthy list of players ruled out prior to today, there are other questionable situations, including Colts RB Marlon Mack and WR T.Y. Hilton. We also get our first London game of the year but you might not notice as the game was oddly scheduled to begin at the same time as nine other games at 1:00 PM eastern. The day also features only two late afternoon games, so after a busy early slate, we'll all have a chance to relax.

(2:20PM TD Touchdown regression is real. Having not scored all season, Falcons RB Devonta Freeman found the paint for the first time on a nine-yard catch from QB Matt Ryan, putting the Falcons in the lead.

(2:14PM) TD Facing one of the league's top secondaries in the Panthers, this seemed like the time to leave WR D.J. Chark on the fantasy bench. Oops. Chark just hauled in his second touchdown of the game, an 11-yarder from QB Gardner Minshew. Chark has 3/68/2 midway through the second quarter.

(2:11PM) BIG PLAY Vikings WR Adam Thielen is getting fed after his complaints a week ago. QB Kirk Cousins found Thielen who ran away from defenders on his way to a 44-yard gain. Thielen is up to 121 yards and a touchdown on six catches.

(2:10PM) INJURY Previously spotted limping into the blue medical tent, Ravens rookie WR Marquise Brown has now been sent to the locker room.

(2:05PM) INJURY Previously listed as questionable to return, Raiders RB Josh Jacobs is back on the field.

(2:04PM) TD The Bills have broken the scoring drought in Nashville as QB Josh Allen lobbed an eight-yard pass into the end zone for a wide open TE Lee Smith. WR John Brown has been doing work for the Bills and has 75 yards on five catches.

(1:59PM) INJURY Raiders rookie RB Josh Jacobs is questionable to return to the game after suffering an elbow injury.

(1:56PM) TD The Saints have taken the lead as QB Teddy Bridgewater found a wide-open WR Michael Thomas, who weaved his way into the end zone for a 14-yard score. Thomas already has five catches for 94 yards on the touchdown on the day.

(1:54PM) INJURY There had been some speculation that RB Saquon Barkley would return today. That didn't happen and now the Giants are also without RB Wayne Gallman, who has been diagnosed with a concussion. The Giants will lean on rookie RB Jon Hilliman.

(1:50PM) TD This was supposed to be the Khalil Mack revenge game. Instead, the Raiders are running all over Mack and the Bears Defense. Oakland just got another touchdown run, this one from RB DeAndre Washington, and now lead 14-0 in London.

(1:49PM) TD The Daniel Jones era continues to look much different than the past couple of seasons with veteran QB Eli Manning under center. Jones hit fellow rookie WR Darius Slayton for a 35-yard score. We can expect Slayton to see much more playing time following the release of WR Bennie Fowler.

(1:47PM) TD The Ravens have added to their lead as rookie WR Marquise Brown made an impressive catch, hanging onto the ball in the end zone for an 11-yard score. Brown and the Ravens lead 17-7 over the Steelers.

(1:46PM) TD Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin went wild last week, finishing as the overall WR1. He's doing it again today, hauling in a 26-yard score to give Tampa a 7-3 lead over the Saints. That was Godwin's first catch of the game.

(1:44PM) Multiple people suggested that Texans WR Will Fuller had just missed some monster games through the first month and his poor showing would soon turn around. Here we are! After a short touchdown earlier in the game, Fuller made his typical deep play, catching a 33-yard scoring pass from QB Deshaun Watson. Fuller is up to 5/54/2 for the game.

(1:42PM) TD Always Christian McCaffrey. The Panthers back just scored for the second time today, this one coming on a short pass from QB Kyle Allen that McCaffrey broke and took 18 yards for the touchdown. Carolina leads 14-7.

(1:38PM) TD Any player facing the Bears Defense has essentially been off-limits for fantasy players but no one told Raiders rookie RB Josh Jacobs about that. Jacobs broke off a 21-yard run earlier in the game and just ran over and through Bears defenders on his way to a 12-yard scoring run. The Raiders lead 7-0.

(1:36PM TD The Vikings have a pair of squeaky wheels in WRs Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. Now, Thielen has his touchdown, a 15-yard diving catch to give the Vikings a 10-point lead. Thielen is already up to 3/38/1 on the day.

(1:32PM) TD Maybe today is the day for struggling players to breakthrough. Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster broke tackles on his way to a 35-yard touchdown catch on a perfectly thrown ball from QB Mason Rudolph. The Steelers have made a point of feeding Juju early and he has a 3/33/1 line in the early going.

(1:30PM) TD The Patriots clearly didn't like trailing for the first time this year. QB Tom Brady moved the ball quickly and WR Julian Edelman caught a six-yard scoring pass. The Pats then missed the extra point, so they are still behind 7-6.

(1:28PM) TD The Texans didn't talk long to answer Atlanta's score. QB Deshaun Watson engineered a scoring drive that ended with a six-yard touchdown pass to WR Will Fuller. Fuller has caught all three of his early targets in this game for 19 yards.

(1:26PM) TD Someone has to win...the winless Cardinals and Bengals are facing off and rookie QB Kyler Murray has taken command early. Murray and the Cardinals went for it on fourth down and Murray scampered into the end zone for a six-yard score.

(1:25PM) TD Ravens QB Lamar Jackson leads his team in rushing in the early going, but it was RB Mark Ingram who scored the touchdown, giving Baltimore a 10-0 lead over the Steelers.

(1:23PM) TD The Eagles almost blew it with one of the worst snaps you've ever seen earlier in the drive, but QB Carson Wentz recovered and RB Jordan Howard stayed hot with another short touchdown run, after scoring three times in Week Four.

(1:21PM) TD Here's a first...the Patriots are losing. Redskins WR Steven Sims took an end around 65 yards, breaking multiple tackles along the way and giving the Redskins a surprising early lead over New England.

(1:19PM) TD This combo of rookie QB Gardner Minshew and breakout WR D.J. Chark just might be for real. Minshew hit Chark for a 37-yard score, Chark's fourth score of the year. He had a 20-yard catch earlier on the drive.

(1:18PM) BIG PLAY Bengals RB Joe Mixon has been one of the most disappointing players this season but he might be making up for that today. Mixon already has 60 rushing yards early in the first quarter, including an 18-yard rush.

(1:14PM) TD The Falcons have taken an early lead on a 14-yard catch by WR Mohamed Sanu. The drive was keyed by a 21-yard grab for star WR Julio Jones and the Falcons lead the Texans.

(1:11PM) TD As usual, RB Christian McCaffrey did it all for the Panthers Offense on their first drive and ended the drive with a flip into the end zone. CMC totaled 21 yards on the drive and put his team ahead of the Jags 7-0.

(1:09PM) BIG PLAY The Vikings' offense has been a big story over the past week as WRs Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs each voiced their frustration with the run-heavy offense and the play of QB Kirk Cousins. Minnesota began their game against the Giants with a completed pass to Diggs and followed that quickly with one to Thielen. The Vikes had to settle for a field goal even after RB Dalvin Cook broke off a 22-yard catch and run.