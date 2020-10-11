Week Five early inactives

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.
Eagles at Steelers
Eagles: WR DeSean Jackson, WR Alshon Jeffery, CB Avonte Maddox, QB Nate Sudfeld, RB Jason Huntley, DE Casey Toohill, TE Hakeem Butler
Steelers: LB Marcus Allen, FB Derek Watt, QB Josh Dobbs, DT Carlos Davis, T Derwin Gray, TE Zach Gentry
Cardinals at Jets
Cardinals: LB Devon Kennard, S Chris Banjo, QB Brett Hundley, OL Josh Jones, OL Josh Miles, RB Eno Benjamin, TE Jordan Thomas
Jets: QB Sam Darnold, QB James Morgan, RB Ty Johnson, CB Bless Austin, WR Breshad Perriman, T Mekhi Becton, S Marqui Christian
Bengals at Ravens
Bengals: WR John Ross, CB Mackensie Alexander, LB Markus Bailey, DT Andrew Brown, OL Keaton Sutherland, RB Trayveon Williams, K Austin Seibert
Ravens: QB Trace McSorley, WR Chris Moore, RB Justice Hill, OL Trystan Colon-Castillo, DT Justin Ellis, G Tyre Phillips, DT Broderick Washington
Jaguars at Texans
Jaguars: LB Myles Jack, CB CJ Henderson, DE Josh Allen, WR Dede Westbrook, DT Daniel Ekuale, QB Jake Luton
Texans: WR Keke Coutee, LB Benardrick McKinney, TE Jordan Akins, CB Cornell Armstrong, RB Buddy Howell, OL Charlie Heck, LB Peter Kalambayi
Raiders at Chiefs
Raiders: WR Bryan Edwards, S Dallin Leavitt, T Brandon Parker, G Patrick Omameh, DT Maliek Collins
Chiefs: OL Yasir Durant, LB Darius Harris, DE Demone Harris, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, RB DeAndre Washington
Rams at Washington Football Team
Rams: RB Raymond Calais, LB Micah Kiser, OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr., WR Trishton Jackson, TE Brycen Hopkins
WFT: QB Dwayne Haskins, TE Marcus Baugh, CB Greg Stroman, LB Jared Norris, LB Cole Holcomb, T Saahdiq Charles
Panthers at Falcons
Panthers: CB Eli Apple, QB P.J. Walker, CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, G Dennis Daley, G Michael Schofield
Falcons: WR Julio Jones, S Jaylinn Hawkins, CB Jordan Miller, RB Qadree Ollison, T John Wetzel, DT Deadrin Senat
Week Five early inactives originally appeared on Pro Football Talk