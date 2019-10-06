Week Eight remains the target for a Drew Brees return

Despite that video of Saints quarterback Drew Brees and seemingly endless thumb exercises, the general timetable for his return hasn’t changed.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the expectation continues to be a six-week absence for Brees. That timeline means he’ll be back for Week Eight at home against the Cardinals, one week before the Saints’ annual bye.

Saturday’s images of Brees throwing increased optimism that he’ll be back sooner than that, possibly for Week Seven at the Bears. But just because Brees can throw at all doesn’t mean he’s throwing with velocity or accuracy; indeed, the video doesn’t show where any of the balls ended up.

The Saints continue to be doing well without Brees, although they’re in a tough battle with the Bucs on Sunday.