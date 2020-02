This week’s Daytona Speedweeks schedule

The countdown to the 62nd Daytona 500 — and the rest of Speedweeks — continues.

Here’s the schedule leading up to the 500 on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

(All times are Eastern)

Thursday, Feb. 13

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Truck Series garage open

3 p.m. – 11 p.m. – Cup garage open

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Truck practice (FS2)

5:15 p.m. – Cup driver-crew chief meeting

5:30 – 5:55 p.m. – Final Truck practice (FS1)

6:30 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

7 p.m. – Blue Greens Vacation Duel No. 1; 60 laps/150 miles (FS1, MRN, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio)

8:45 p.m. approx. – Blue Greens Vacation Duel No. 2; 60 laps/150 miles (FS1, MRN, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio)

Friday, Feb. 14

9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

9:30 a.m. – Truck garage opens

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (FS1)

3:10 p.m. – Truck qualifying impound; single vehicle/single lap (FS1)

4:32 – 4:57 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (FS1)

5:05 – 5:55 p.m. – Daytona 500 practice (FS1, MRN)

6:05 p.m. – Truck driver/crew chief meeting

7 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – NextEra Energy 250; 100 laps/250 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Feb. 15

9:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

11 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying impound; single car/one lap (FS1)

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Cup garage open

12:20 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting.

12:30 – 1:20 p.m. – Final Daytona 500 practice (FS1, MRN)

2 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

2:30 p.m. – NASCAR Racing Experience 300; 120 laps/300 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Feb. 16

9 a.m. – Cup garage opens

12:30 p.m. – Driver/crew chief meeting

2:15 p.m. – Driver introductions

2:30 p.m. – Daytona 500; 200 laps/500 miles (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)