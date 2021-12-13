Week in Confounding Fantasy Football: Week 14

$1,000,000 up for grabs. Download the NBC Sports Predictor app and play SN7 for FREE! Get started here!

Hunter Renfrow is officially going Super Saiyan while Breshad Perriman teams are rising from the dead at an astonishing rate: It's The Week In Confounding Fantasy Football!

Breshad Perriman Calls Ball Game

How did this happen? The DFS thought leaders among us saw Perriman, coming off a game where he ran a route on nearly every Tom Brady dropback, as a supreme GPP flier. He was a cheap way to buy stock in the game of the week and the game didn't disappoint. The player, on the other hand...Let's call Perriman's zero catches on zero targets in regulation lackluster. However, when a hero was needed most, the former Raven, Football Team member, Brown, Buccaneer, Jet, Lion, and Bear stepped up.

Was it handled well? Perriman's 58-yard catch-and-run sealed the overtime victory for Tampa Bay. It was also Tom Brady's 700th career touchdown. Unlike Brady's last record-setting score which Mike Evans gave to a fan, this touchdown ball was quickly whisked away to Fort Knox by an astute Tampa Bay staffer.

Josh Allen Went Down Swinging

Who else can do this? While it was Perriman and the Bucs who got the last laugh, Josh Allen joined a prestigious club of fantasy producers. With 300 yards through the air and another 100 on the ground, Allen became the fourth quarterback to get the double-bonus (in leagues that dole out yardage bonuses, at least). Russell Wilson became the first to accomplish this feat in 2014 and Cam Newton followed that up with a double-bonus in the following year. Lamar Jackson was the latest to do it, getting there as a runner and passer in a postseason loss to Tennessee. While fantasy managers are pleased with the outcome, Bills fans can't say the same. At 7-6, Buffalo is currently hanging on to the No. 7 seed.

Hunter Renfrow, Breaker of Slates

Where did this come from? Hunter Renfrow was already on pace for a career year but the loss of Darren Waller has forced the third-year slot receiver to reveal his final form. Waller was knocked out of the Raiders' Week 12 game after playing just 21 snaps. Including that game, Renfrow has a 30/353/1 receiving line. Renfrow's 117 receiving yards in Week 14 were good for 40 percent of the Raiders' total offensive output. Sans Waller, Renfrow does a good Jerry Rice impression.

Dynasty Teams Rejoice, Rashaad Penny is a Thing Again

Is the 10th time a charm? Adding Rashaad Penny in the second week of December is an annual ritual that dynasty players don't get to partake in because some team is always holding out hope that this year is his breakout year. While that has never been true and it's also too late in the 2021 season for it to be true this year, Week 14 was at least a breakout game for Penny. Before this week, Penny had suited up for just 32 regular season games in four years as a pro. He had two 100-yard games and three weeks with at least a dozen carries. He set personal records in both categories with 16 carries for 137 yards. Week 15 was also the first time he scored twice on the ground. Penny skated past Houston defenders while Alex Collins remained stuck in the quicksand that has surrounded him for the past month. This performance could earn Penny more touches going forward, making him a must-add in all fantasy formats.

Fields Can Hang But Rodgers Can Ball

The Good: Sunday Night Football gave us a surprisingly exciting matchup between the rookie in the NFC North and the seasoned veteran. The Packers entered the game as double-digit favorites but Justin Fields gave the Bears a ten-point lead with a pass (really a handoff with hangtime) to Jakeem Grant that the speedster took 46 yards to the house. Later in the first half, Grant again gave the Bears a double-digit lead by taking a punt end zone to end zone.

The Bad: Fields found Damiere Byrd for another long score in the second half and added 74 yards on nine carries. Still, a series of mistakes overshadowed the two-score game from Fields. He lost a fumble and threw two interceptions, the second of which came in Green Bay's half of the field with less than a minute left, allowing Kurt Benkert to kneel out the clock for the win. Aaron Rodgers, on the other hand, was stellar. He threw for 341 yards and four scores in a masterclass performance. Fields wasn't great in this game. A lot of his passing production came after the catch. But he was fun, and that's a start.