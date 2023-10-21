The week began with praise for Michigan football. It will end with unrelenting scrutiny.

Everything was darn near perfect.

“Scary good,” Jim Harbaugh acknowledged.

The Michigan football coach should have been ecstatic. His Wolverines had just blasted Nebraska and authored their finest performance of the season. Yet Harbaugh seemed concerned, maybe even paranoid. In front of reporters earlier this month, he openly brooded about potential threats that could torpedo his team — from petty locker room jealousies to major injuries. He then pointed to his audience, identifying the media as one of those negative forces that could drag his Wolverines back down to Earth.

“Not accusing you of anything,” he said Oct. 2, before pausing.

“But, yeah, people that read,” he continued, “like to read the salacious story.”

SHAWN WINDSOR: Never forget how quickly Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry can change

They sure do, and Michigan hatched one of the juiciest in recent memory with an alleged sign-stealing scheme that now has become the subject of an NCAA investigation. The details of the plot are so sensational that they could have been ripped from some cheap dime novel. There is espionage, code breaking and even a shadowy main character with a military background. In some ways, it all seems stranger than fiction.

But it is very much real, which leaves Harbaugh’s program in a precarious position. If evidence is found that Michigan scouted future opponents in person to pilfer their play signals, the school would be in violation of a bylaw that has been in existence since 1994. It could spell big trouble for Harbaugh and the Wolverines, who have been in the crosshairs of the NCAA for months. Harbaugh entered this season already facing a major infraction for allegedly not cooperating during an investigation into impermissible recruiting and coaching activities that purportedly uncovered four minor violations. To mitigate the potential punishment he faced, Michigan went ahead and suspended him the first three games in September.

After Harbaugh made his triumphant return to the sideline Sept. 23 and oversaw a 31-7 victory over Rutgers, he appeared downright euphoric.

“Just nowhere I'd rather be,” he said in one breath.

“It was great to be back in there in the action where the competition is,” he remarked in another.

Even though there was no final resolution in the case against him, Harbaugh sounded like a man in the free and clear. Football had become the focus again and Harbaugh could now devote his full attention to his ascending team that was in the hunt for a national championship. In the coming weeks, the Wolverines hit their stride with Harbaugh back calling the shots. They destroyed Nebraska by 38 points, walloped Minnesota by 42 and annihilated Indiana in a 52-7 romp last Saturday.

“Coach always says, ‘We’re in the ass-kicking business,” linebacker Michael Barrett said following the beatdown of the Hoosiers. “And business is booming.”

No one could deny that.

As evidence of its supremacy accrues, No. 2 Michigan has incrementally received more first-place votes in both polls, suggesting that public perception of the Wolverines has never been higher in Harbaugh’s nine-year coaching tenure in Ann Arbor, which became the site of Captain Comeback’s latest reclamation story.

Since he and the Wolverines were left for dead following a woeful 2020 campaign, Michigan has won 32 of 35 games during a remarkable run that has been both praiseworthy and unimpeachable. But that changed Thursday, when the allegations of sign-stealing surfaced. Now, some skeptics are wondering whether the Wolverines gained a competitive advantage through illicit means. Already, some are questioning how Michigan has routinely dominated its competition in the second half these past two seasons, outscoring opponents by 319 points. Before this controversy emerged, many attributed the Wolverines’ outrageous success after halftime to brilliant schematic adjustments.

Commenting on his side of the ball, linebackers coach Chris Partridge said Wednesday, “This defense has answers for everything.”

ON THE FIELD: Michigan vs. Michigan State football: Scouting report, predictions

Less than 24 hours after Partridge delivered that quote, cynics began to postulate that a cheat sheet was the reason why. In a statement issued Thursday, Harbaugh said he had no knowledge of his program “illegally stealing signals” and never instructed anyone to scout off-campus. Those in the Wolverines’ corner will likely take him at his word. The ones standing against them — the “haters” as Harbaugh once called them — probably won’t.

They will instead revel in the schadenfreude of Michigan’s current plight, knowing it casts a pall over its recent accomplishments and potentially tarnishes the rest of its promising season.

It must bother Harbaugh, who finally restored his beloved Wolverines and helped them shed their stigma as chronic underachievers.

But there is not much he can do now. The divisive story he feared is now out there and he can only hope it doesn’t send the Wolverines crashing down.

Contact Rainer Sabin at rsabin@freepress.com. Follow him @RainerSabin.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's sunny 2023 turns cloudy with cheating allegations