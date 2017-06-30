The Week Ahead: Zack Attack

Entering 2017, the Diamondbacks over/under wins total was set at just 78.5 by Vegas. Even that total was more than nine wins above their 69 win debacle of 2016. Now just 80 games into the season, the Diamondbacks already have 50 wins, third most in MLB. How have they done it?

There’s a long list of explanations, but the emergence of fifth starter Zack Godley following Shelby Miller’s elbow injury is a big reason.

Godley is just 3-2 through 10 starts for Arizona this season, but his ERA stands at 2.67 and the team is 7-3 in his starts. Simply, Godley has consistently given the Diamondbacks a chance to win, as he’s yet to allow more than three runs in a start and has a miniscule 0.97 WHIP, sixth best among pitchers who have thrown at least 60 innings.

The improvement is drastic for a pitcher who had a 6.39 ERA as a swingman last season. So what’s changed?

The skeptics will point to Godley’s .236 BABIP, compared to .313 last season, and say that he’s due to regress. While that’s not a false statement, there are far more reasons to be encouraged.

Godley has shown increased velocity this season, with a nearly one mph increase on his sinker and curveball. That helps explain why Godley’s K/BB ratio has improved from 2.40 last season to 2.95 this year. Also a strong groundball pitcher before 2017, Godley has greatly increased his groundball rate, currently sitting at 59 percent (sixth highest among pitchers with at least 60 innings). That shows how he’s allowed only four home runs in 64 innings.

While a sub-3.00 ERA and sub-1.00 WHIP the rest of the way could be asking too much, Godley’s overall improvement isn’t a mirage. With a plus-108 run differential, neither are the Diamondbacks, for that matter.

-Cincinnati has a pitiful 6.29 ERA from their rotation, but the future still looks bright with arms like Luis Castillo. Acquired in the offseason from Miami for Dan Straily, Castillo has a 3.38 ERA through two starts and has averaged 98 mph on his fastball. Only Noah Syndergaard has shown better velocity among major league starters this season. Castillo is more than just a hard thrower, though. He had a terrific 1.5 BB/9 at Double-A Pensacola prior to his promotion and a 1.7 BB/9 between High-A and Double-A last season. The Marlins are certainly happy with Straily’s results so far, but they will probably live to regret trading Castillo. He’s a worthwhile addition in fantasy leagues, though Castillo will be tested next week with visits to Colorado and Arizona.

-Is Masahiro Tanaka back? His poor performance has been one of the great mysteries of the first half, but Tanaka has now made two very good starts in a row, lowering his ERA to 5.56. Tanaka’s BB/9 of 2.5, while good, is still much worse than the standard he set in his first three MLB seasons, and Tanaka’s 21 home runs allowed in only 90.2 innings is a cringe-worthy stat. Still, his velocity has increased this season, and the overall 3.60 K/BB ratio is decent. There remains reason to be optimistic as he closes out his nightmarish first half with two home starts.

-The first half has been 2015 all over again for Rick Porcello, who had a 4.92 ERA before winning the AL Cy Young last year. The exact 2015 version has returned, with Porcello continuing to show superb command (4.71 K/BB) and even carrying the best K/9 of his career (8.5) but producing an ERA above 5.00. The issues are the same as 2015, it seems. Porcello hasn’t been able to keep the ball in the park, and his .367 BABIP is brutal. Boston’s park adjusted defensive efficiency has been the worst in baseball, by far, and it was the second worst in 2015. It’s difficult not to see the upside with Porcello’s command, but he remains awfully risky in the short term.

-Few pitchers have disappointed more in the first half than Daniel Norris. The Tigers lefty showed signs that a breakout year could be coming after last year, posting a 3.38 ERA and more than one strikeout per inning with a sharp increase in velocity over 69.1 innings. The velocity and strikeouts have held, for the most part, but Norris has an ugly 3.9 BB/9 and 1.62 WHIP. His ERA has increased by more than a half run after two bad starts. Like Porcello, Norris’ .355 BABIP shows some bad luck, but Norris needs to show better control before he’s worth betting on again.

Read More