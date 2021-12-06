







The Week Ahead: Week 8

Two Games: ATL, PHX, TOR

Three Games: BOS, CHA, CHI, GSW, HOU, IND, LAC, MIA, NOP, POR, SAC, UTA, WAS

Four Games: BKN, CLE, DAL, DEN, DET, LAL, MEM, MIL, MIN, NYK, OKC, ORL, PHI

Five Games: SAS

LaMelo Ball & Terry Rozier in quarantine

Despite Charlotte missing their starting backcourt on Sunday, they were able to hit the brakes on a three-game skid and pull off a 130-127 win over the Hawks, powered by impressive performances from the fill-in starters Ish Smith and Kelly Oubre Jr. Smith hit 8-of-14 shots in the start and finished with 18 points, five rebounds, seven assists, two triples one steal and one turnover in 32 minutes – while the Tsunami Papi scored 28 points on 11-of-17 shooting (0-of-4 FT) to go with three rebounds, two assists, six triples, one steal and no turnovers in 39 minutes.

Cody Martin also saw some increased opportunity in the second unit with Charlotte missing two of their three starters, and he finished with 19 points (6-of-11 FG, 4-of-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three triples, two steals and one turnover in 32 minutes. Kelly Oubre Jr. is already rostered in 75% of Yahoo! Leagues, so it doesn’t do much to tell you that he’ll see a boost while Ball and Rozier are out, but Martin and Smith are rostered in just 24% and 28% of Yahoo! Leagues, respectively, so make sure those two aren’t floating around on your waiver wire.

Nick Richards started over P.J. Washington on Sunday, but Richards only logged seven minutes and ended his evening with two points, three rebounds and a block – while Washington came through with 13 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, one 3-pointer, two steals, one block and three turnovers in 38 minutes off the bench, so PJW is clearly the primary beneficiary with Mason Plumlee and Jalen McDaniels in quarantine.

Officially worried about Jaylen Brown

This one is a tough one to write, but I must just come out and say it: Jaylen Brown’s hamstring injury is officially concerning. Despite taking a full two weeks off to rest the hamstring injury and playing limited minutes as he was eased back into things, Brown returned to the sidelines this past weekend, skipping both games of a back-to-back set with some tightness in that same right hamstring. Unfortunately, this can be the nature of these sorts of injuries, and while the Celtics maintain that Brown didn’t experience a setback, this is the same medical staff that allowed Isaiah Thomas to ruin his career during the 2017 playoffs. I don’t trust them. There shouldn’t be any tightness at all, he’s supposed to be fully recovered, so the fact it remains an issue is quite concerning.

So, what can fantasy managers do? Well, nothing at the moment, as Brown’s value couldn’t possibly be any lower. Perhaps, once he returns to the court and is able to string together some eye-popping stat lines, then it’ll be time to test his value on the open market, but for now, all you can do is hope for the best. The Celtics have a three-game week coming up, but with the first two of those games coming as a back-to-back set, it’s possible we’ll only see Brown for two of those three games, if that. So, managers will likely need to wait until at least Week 9 or 10 before floating out some offers to get Brown off your roster.

The Spurs have a five-game week, but it’s still the Spurs

Yes, the Spurs have a five-game week in Week 8, but I wouldn’t get too excited about that, as this is Gregg Popovich’s Spurs after all. Don’t be surprised if someone like Doug McDermott, who just returned from a four-game absence due to knee inflammation, gets hit with a rest day. Devin Vassell (quad contusion) has also missed three of the past four games, and he was only able to log 10 minutes in the one game he did play, so I highly doubt he’ll be available for all five games this week. When the inevitable rest day comes for some of the starters, Lonnie Walker could be a guy to think about as a potential streamer.

Light Games Days

Tuesday – Three Games

BKN vs. DAL

NYK vs. SA

BOS vs. LAL

Thursday – Three Games

UTA vs. PHI

LAL vs. MEM

DEN vs. SA

Sunday – Six Games

MIL vs. NYK

BKN vs. DET

DAL vs. OKC

NOP vs. SA

MIN vs. POR

ORL vs. LAL

Streamers: Patty Mills, Cameron Thomas, Bruce Brown, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber (pending Kristaps Porzingis), Lonnie Walker, Doug McDermott, Drew Eubanks (if Jakob Poeltl rests), Josh Richardson, Malik Monk, Tyus Jones, Facundo Campazzo, Jeff Green, DeMarcus Cousins, Killian Hayes, Isaiah Roby, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Tre Mann, Herbert Jones, Willy Hernangomez, Naz Reid (pending KAT), Jordan McLaughlin (pending D’Lo), Dennis Smith Jr., Larry Nance, RJ Hampton