The Week Ahead: Week 16

ICYMI, here are several notable columns written by the Rotoworld Hoops crew throughout the week:

Michael Gallagher and Jonas Nader go in-depth on potential waiver additions.

Matt Stroup dives deep into the waiver pool for 20 guys under 20% owned.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ryan Knaus analyzes some players that might gain or lose value later this season.

Tommy Beer commemorates Kobe Bryant with some of his incredible stats.

Dr. A evaluates several buy-low and sell-high options.

Lastly, check out our injury report for details on the injuries around the league.

Now, here's the Week 16 slate!

Editor's Note: Drafting is only half the battle. Dominate all season long with our Season Pass! Use our NEW Start/Sit Tool, Trade Analyzer, Weekly Tiers, Rest-of-Season Rankings, Projections and more on your way to a championship! Click here for more!

Week 16 Schedule: Games Played

4 games: ATL, BOS, DAL, DET, HOU, IND, LAC, MEM, MIA, NYK, ORL, PHI, PHX, POR, SAS

3 games: BKN, CHA, CLE, DEN, GSW, LAL, MIL, MIN, NOP, OKC, SAC, TOR, UTA, WAS

2 games: CHI

With lots of games this week, feel free to dump any of your fringe Bulls since they're off until Thursday and play just twice.

NBA Streaming Schedule:

Monday (10 games): Warriors @ Wizards, Wolves @ Kings, 76ers @ Heat, Pistons @ Grizzlies, Spurs @ Clippers, Mavs @ Pacers, Knicks @ Cavs, Magic @ Hornets, Suns @ Nets, Celtics @ Hawks

Tuesday (4 games): Bucks @ Pelicans, Spurs @ Lakers, Hornets @ Rockets, Blazers @ Nuggets

Wednesday (9 games): Nuggets @ Jazz, Pacers @ Raptors, Cavs @ Thunder, Hawks @ Wolves, Heat @ Clippers, Suns @ Pistons, Grizzlies @ Mavs, Magic @ Celtics, Warriors @ Nets

Thursday (5 games): Spurs @ Blazers, Magic @ Knicks, 76ers @ Bucks, Rockets @ Lakers, Pelicans @ Bulls

Friday (8 games): Mavs @ Wizards, Blazers @ Jazz, Heat @ Kings, Rockets @ Suns, Grizzlies @ 76ers, Pistons @ Thunder, Raptors @ Pacers, Hawks @ Celtics

Story continues

Saturday (9 games): Nets @ Raptors, Spurs @ Kings, Nuggets @ Suns, Bucks @ Magic, Clippers @ Wolves, Pelicans @ Pacers, Lakers @ Warriors, Knicks @ Pistons, Mavs @ Hornets

Sunday (7 games): Grizzlies @ Wizards, Heat @ Blazers, Bulls @ 76ers, Celtics @ Thunder, Jazz @ Rockets, Clippers @ Cavs, Knicks @ Hawks

Giannis vs. Zion on Tuesday and Giannis vs. Embiid on Thursday [insert eyes emoji].

Back-to-backs:

Sunday (2/02)-Monday: Pistons, Suns

Monday-Tuesday: Hornets, Spurs

Tuesday-Wednesday: Nuggets

Wednesday-Thursday: Magic

Thursday-Friday: Blazers, 76ers, Rockets

Friday-Saturday: Pacers, Kings, Suns, Mavs, Pistons, Raptors

Saturday-Sunday: Clippers, Knicks

Sunday-Monday (2/10): Hawks, Heat, Jazz

Players likely to sit: Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook, Kristaps Porzingis, Victor Oladipo, Reggie Jackson

Players who may sit: Al Horford, Joel Embiid, Derrick Rose

Three games in four days:

Monday-Thursday: Spurs, Magic

Tuesday-Friday: Rockets, Blazers

Wednesday-Saturday: Pistons, Mavs, Raptors, Pacers, Suns, Magic

Thursday-Sunday: Blazers, Knicks, 76ers, Rockets

Daily Streaming Options:

I removed each day with 9+ games to focus on the lighter slates. The trade deadline is on Thursday Feb. 6, so some additional opportunities for streaming may pop up throughout the week. We'll keep you updated with each and every move and what it means for fantasy hoops.

All players listed are owned in 50% or fewer in Yahoo! leagues. Make sure you check out Michael Gallagher and Jonas Nader as they look at other potential waiver wire finds.

Tuesday (4 games)

Players to stream: Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova, Pat Connaughton, Wesley Matthews, Josh Hart, Jaxson Hayes, Derrick White, Rudy Gay, Jakob Poeltl, Patty Mills, Danny Green, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, P.J. Washington, Cody Zeller, Malik Monk, Willy Hernangomez, P.J. Tucker, Danuel House, Ben McLemore, Austin Rivers, Trevor Ariza, Gary Trent Jr., Gary Harris, Monte Morris, Malik Beasley, Torrey Craig

Thursday (5 games)

Players to stream: Derrick White, Rudy Gay, Jakob Poeltl, Patty Mills, Trevor Ariza, Gary Trent Jr., Mo Bamba, Khem Birch, Michael Carter-Williams, Elfrid Payton, Bobby Portis, Dennis Smith Jr., Reggie Bullock, Damyean Dotson, Matisse Thybulle, Shake Milton, Furkan Korkmaz, Raul Neto, Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova, Pat Connaughton, Wesley Matthews, P.J. Tucker, Danuel House, Ben McLemore, Austin Rivers, Danny Green, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Josh Hart, Jaxson Hayes, Coby White, Luke Kornet, Chandler Hutchison, Denzel Valentine, Shaquille Harrison

Friday (8 games)

Players to stream: Delon Wright, Maxi Kleber, Tim Hardaway Jr., Seth Curry, Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith, J.J. Barea, Ryan Broekhoff, Rui Hachimura, Troy Brown Jr., Ish Smith, Isaiah Thomas, Jordan McRae (if healthy), Trevor Ariza, Gary Trent Jr., Jordan Clarkson, Royce O’Neale, P.J. Tucker, Danuel House, Ben McLemore, Austin Rivers, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, De’Anthony Melton, Matisse Thybulle, Shake Milton, Furkan Korkmaz, Raul Neto, Reggie Jackson, Christian Wood, Svi Mykhailiuk, Markieff Morris, Bruce Brown, Nerlens Noel, Luguentz Dort, Chris Boucher, Terence Davis, Justin Holiday, Aaron Holiday (if Oladipo sits), Doug McDermott, Cam Reddish, De’Andre Hunter, Bruno Fernando, Vince Carter, Daniel Theis

Sunday (7 games)

Players to stream: Jae Crowder, De’Anthony Melton, Troy Brown Jr., Ish Smith, Isaiah Thomas, Jordan McRae (if healthy), Duncan Robinson, Derrick Jones Jr., Trevor Ariza, Gary Trent Jr., Coby White, Luke Kornet, Chandler Hutchison, Denzel Valentine, Shaquille Harrison, Matisse Thybulle, Shake Milton, Furkan Korkmaz, Raul Neto, Daniel Theis, Nerlens Noel, Luguentz Dort, Jordan Clarkson, Royce O’Neale, P.J. Tucker, Danuel House, Ben McLemore, Austin Rivers, Ivica Zubac, Landry Shamet, Moe Harkless, Darius Garland, Cedi Osman, Kevin Porter Jr., Alfonzo McKinnie, Elfrid Payton, Bobby Portis, Dennis Smith Jr., Reggie Bullock, Damyean Dotson, Cam Reddish, De’Andre Hunter, Bruno Fernando, Vince Carter

Hit me up on Twitter (@legsanity) with any questions and/or comments about fantasy hoops or the NBA in general!