Will this be the week the Aggies end their losing streak?

Will this be the week the Aggies finally snap their losing streak as they travel to Auburn to take on an opponent in a similar situation as them? We will soon find out.

Both teams find themselves 1-5 in conference play, and in the midst of 5-game losing streaks, and both teams are looking for an opponent to put an end to the disappointment. Someone has to come out victorious on Saturday night.

Saturday marks the 11th match-up between these two programs since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012. They only played one time prior, in January 1986, in neutral-site Dallas, TX, with the Aggies coming out with the 36-16 win.

Since 2012, the Aggies are 5-5 versus the Tigers and look to extend their SEC-winning streak against the Tigers to three games. From 2012 to 2017, these two programs alternated wins – surprisingly enough, only winning games on the road. The Aggies’ 2017 loss began a three-year losing streak but they found wins in 2020 and 2021 to even their SEC-program series.

In 2021, the Aggies won by a score of 20-3, in College Station, in which the Aggies’ defense frustrated Bo Nix and the Aggies nearly doubled the Tigers in rushing yards.

As both programs look to right the ship, Saturday night will be a small step in the right direction.

The Aggies take on the Tigers on Saturday night, 6:30PM CT, in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire