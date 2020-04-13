This Week Across GOLF Channel & GOLFPASS (April 13-19)

Original and Instruction Programming and Highlights

Today: Big Break Sandals Resorts – All Day and in Primetime

‘Big Break Mondays’ return to GOLF Channel the next four weeks, beginning today with Big Break Sandals Resorts, the series 13th season, initially airing in 2010 featuring an all-female cast of aspiring golf professionals, including current LPGA Tour professional and Solheim Cup veteran Ryann O’Toole.

The 10-episode series is airing its entirety today from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. ET, with the final two episodes re-airing from 9-11 p.m. ET. The cast from the season along with Tom Abbott (host) will engage on Twitter throughout the day today and in primetime using the hashtag #BigBreak. Subsequent Big Break seasons will continue in the coming weeks on Big Break Mondays, with full-season marathons airing during the day and the final three hours (typically) replaying in primetime on GOLF Channel.

Tuesday: Golf’s Greatest Rounds – 2016 Open; New Episode of PGA TOUR’s “The CUT”

At 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday night, Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 2016 Open will recount the memorable duel between Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson at Royal Troon in Scotland. Immediately following, a new episode of PGA TOUR – The CUT premieres at 11:30 p.m. ET, featuring 2017 RBC Heritage champion Wesley Bryan’s road back to the PGA TOUR, and a special return to his alma mater, the University of South Carolina. Also, two-time RBC Heritage winner Jim Furyk reflects on his 17 PGA TOUR wins.

Wednesday: GOLF Films’ Jack (Three-parts)

Airing in primetime beginning at 9 p.m. ET, GOLF Channel will air GOLF Films’ three-part Jack, running in succession in three one-hour installments (Jack – Prodigy, 9 p.m.; Jack – Prime, 10 p.m.; Jack – Pinnacle, 11 p.m.)

GOLFPASS Instruction & Original Programming

Tuesday: Premiere of The Conor Moore Show

As TV sports sits out an unprecedented “off season,” sports fans clamoring for original entertainment can get their fix with a first-of-its-kind comedy series that also pokes a little fun at golf’s biggest stars. The Conor Moore Show presented by ClubHub, premieres Tuesday, April 14 exclusively as part of the GOLFPASS digital membership program, which is offering the first two episodes of the new series for free. Covering all the big stories in golf and sports, the series will feature real-time monologues, sketches, as well as interviews with personalities from sports and entertainment. In the premiere episode, Moore has some fun with fans on site at the PGA TOUR’s Arnold Palmer Invitational last month; gets caught by McIlroy while impersonating McIlroy in the GOLFPASS call center; and leads a debate featuring (Moore as) Woods, Johnson, Poulter, Matt Kuchar, Bryson DeChambeau and Sergio Garcia about who is the real Tiger King.

Monday-Friday: GOLFPASS coaches will offer instruction tips and interact with fans via GOLFPASS social media handles throughout the day using the Hashtag #SwingFromHome. Each day will feature a different coach providing their own unique brand of instruction, including a 10-minute “Living Room Lesson” from each instructor that will post at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Monday: Chris Como (1 p.m. ET: Live Twitter Q&A; 8 p.m.: Instagram Live)

Tuesday: Martin Hall (7 p.m. ET: Instagram Live)

Wednesday: Andrew Rice (6 p.m. ET: Instagram Live)

Thursday: Martin Chuck (7 p.m. ET: Instagram Live)

Friday: Don Saladino (5 p.m. ET: Instagram Live)

Big Break Full Seasons on GOLFPASS

Today, Big Break Sandals Resorts joins six other Big Break seasons that have been made available on GOLFPASS, golf’s only comprehensive digital membership that offers everything golfers love about the game. Each week, full Big Break seasons are launching on GOLFPASS as part of the newly launched GOLFPASS Video membership. Big Break series currently available on GOLFPASS include Big Break I, Big Break II: Las Vegas, Big Break III: Ladies Only, Big Break IV: USA vs. Europe, Big Break V: Hawaii, Big Break VI: Trump National and Big Break Sandals Resorts.

News Programming and Highlights

Morning Drive is continuing to produce daily briefings and conducting fan interactive segments posting across GOLF Channel Digital platforms, GOLF Channel’s YouTube page and across the show’s social media handles (@GCMorningDrive on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook).

Golf Central is issuing reports daily via GOLF Channel’s social media handles (including @GolfCentral on Twitter) and GOLF Channel Digital platforms, and also airing on GOLF Channel at 6 p.m. ET and re-airing multiple times each evening.

GOLF Channel Podcast Premieres

GOLF Channel podcasts are available for listening on GOLF Channel Digital as well as on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify and Art19 and other podcast providers. New episodes available now:

FORE-1-1 with Chantel McCabe: Joined by Green Bay Packers quarterback (and avid golfer) Aaron Rodgers, the two discuss Tiger Woods’ 2019 Masters win, what it will be like having Tom Brady in the NFC conference, and Rodgers general love for golf. Available now.

1Up Podcast with Gary Williams: GOLF Channel host/reporter Tom Abbott and LPGA Tour professional Ryann O'Toole join Gary Williams to reminisce about their time filming Big Break Sandals Resorts. Making its premiere in 2010, Big Break Sandals Resorts featured an all-female cast of aspiring golf professionals, including current LPGA Tour professional O'Toole. Available now.

Tournament Programming (Encore Airings)

2019 Western Intercollegiate

Monday-Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET, GOLF Channel will re-air the 2019 Western Intercollegiate, a three-day collegiate competition featuring some of the top men’s golf programs in the country. Stanford’s Isaiah Salinda captured individual honors at the event, helping to lead the Stanford Cardinal to victory in the overall competition.

2016 Ryder Cup

Beginning at 5 a.m. ET on Tuesday morning, GOLF Channel will re-air all three days of competition telecasts from the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club. Continuing with Day 2 of the competition (8:30 a.m. ET) and the Final Day (1 p.m. ET), the event marked the United States first victory in the event since 2008.

PGA TOUR: RBC Heritage

Thursday-Sunday, GOLF Channel will re-air final round telecasts of the RBC Heritage. Thursday will feature the final round of the 2013 RBC Heritage (won by Graeme McDowell), while the final round of the 2018 edition of the event (won by Satoshi Kodaira) will re-air on Friday. Saturday and Sunday, GOLF Channel will air “lead-in” coverage of the 2016 and 2015 RBC Heritage final rounds respectively (won by Branden Grace – 2016; Jim Furyk – 2015), prior to the conclusion of each round airing on CBS.

LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship (2014, 2019)

Third and final round encore telecasts of the LPGA’s 2014 and 2019 LOTTE Championship will air Thursday-Sunday on GOLF Channel. Third and final round coverage of the 2019 edition of the event (won by Brooke Henderson) will air Thursday and Friday (6-10 p.m. ET), while third and final round coverage of the 2014 LOTTE Championship (won by Michelle Wie) will air on Saturday and Sunday.

PGA TOUR Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic (2018, 2019)

Friday-Sunday, GOLF Channel will re-air tournament rounds of the 2018 and 2019 Mitsubishi Electric Classic. Final round coverage of the 2018 edition of the event (won by Steve Flesch) will air Friday at 11 a.m. ET, while second and final round coverage of the 2019 event (won by Scott McCarron) will air at 3 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday.