Week 9 Weather Forecasts

The only game of the Week 9 slate that’s indoors was the Thursday Night matchup between the 49ers and Cardinals. Every other game has the possibility to see inclement weather. Before I break down the forecast for each game, be sure to check out Pat Daugherty's Week 9 Rankings.

Wind Worries

Minnesota at Kansas City (1:00 PM ET): This is one of two games with anything to worry about in terms of weather. Even then, both might end up being nothing. 49-degree temperatures and clear skies won’t make a difference in this one but wind speeds of 13 MPH may cause trouble. At their current projection, there is no reason to panic but as I’ve talked about in previous weeks when wind speeds reach 20+ MPH, yards per attempt and completion percentage see a sharp decline. Luckily that doesn’t look to be the case in this one as wind speeds are projected to wind up well short of that mark. I would continue to start all options as normal from this one.

Washington at Buffalo (1:00 PM ET): The Bills host the Redskins as double-digit favorites and will draw Dwayne Haskins' first start. Giving your rookie quarterback -- who’s looked shaky -- his first start against a strong Bills secondary is suspect player management. Beyond that, he could also see 12-15 MPH winds. As I noted above, there’s no reason to worry about that too much unless it’s worse than expected but in Haskins’ case it’s just further stacking the odds against him. I would avoid nearly everyone from the Washington offense in this one.

Worry-Free Weather

Houston at Jacksonville (9:30 AM ET, London): This divisional matchup will be played in London at Wembley Stadium. Typical English weather is expected with light rains, cloudy skies, and 45-degree temperatures in the forecast. All fantasy options can be started in this one.

Chicago at Philadelphia (1:00 PM ET): The struggling Bears travel to Philadelphia and take on the Eagles in a must-win game to keep their playoff aspirations alive. Weather shouldn’t be an issue with 50-degree temperatures, clear skies, and nine MPH winds expected.

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh (1:00 PM ET): Colts WR T.Y. Hilton has already been ruled out for this one but the Colts remain favorites or a pick-em against the Mason Rudolph-led Steelers. 39-degree temperatures, partly cloudy skies, and eight MPH winds are expected meaning all fantasy options should be started as usual.

NY Jets at Miami (1:00 PM ET): While this game is expected to be uninteresting, both teams will enjoy fantastic weather. 82-degree temperatures, mostly cloudy skies and eight MPH winds are in the forecast which means all fantasy-relevant players can be started.

Tennessee at Carolina (1:00 PM ET): The Panthers host the Titans after getting trounced by the 49ers in Week 8. They are expected to bounce-back as favorites and will have the benefit of playing in 52-degree temperatures with clear skies and minimal wind.

Tampa Bay at Seattle (4:05 PM ET): Jameis Winston continues to be a turnover machine but Bruce Arians won’t stop having his back. The loyalty is impressive but Jameis needs to return the favor and start playing well. This might not be the best “get-right” spot for the former No. 1 overall pick. Luckily weather isn’t expected to be a factor with 52-degree temperatures, mostly cloudy skies and two MPH winds in the forecast. All fantasy options can be fired up from this one.

Detroit at Oakland (4:05 PM ET): Two overachieving offenses match up against two struggling defenses to create a matchup with one of the highest totals of the week. They will also benefit from some of the nicest weather of the week with 70-degree temperatures, clear skies, and a three MPH breeze expected.

Green Bay at LA Chargers (4:25 PM ET): While this is technically a road game for the Packers, it wouldn’t be surprising to see plenty of cheese heads in the stands. Weather won’t impact the game with 75-degree temperatures, clear skies, and five MPH winds.

Cleveland at Denver (4:25 PM ET): The Broncos placed elite QB Joe Flacco on injured reserve, ending his season. They will now roll with QB Brandon Allen, a player without a single NFL pass attempt. Luckily weather shouldn’t get in the way of his NFL debut with 48-degree temperatures, clear skies, and four MPH winds expected.

New England at Baltimore (8:20 PM ET): New England’s defense has been the talk of the league after being undeniably dominant in the first half of the season. They’ll face their toughest test of the season on the road against Baltimore. It will be a little chilly, but 43-degree temperatures and five MPH winds won’t impact the game. Start all your studs from this one.

Dallas at NY Giants (8:15 PM ET, Monday): The Giants host the Cowboys as touchdown underdogs on Monday Night. 50-degree temperatures, partly cloudy skies, and six MPH winds means you can fire up everyone from this game as usual.