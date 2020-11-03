Week 9 waiver wire: Damien Harris, Corey Davis highlight a loaded field of options

The Week 9 waiver wire is surprisingly pretty loaded with starting-calibre options.

A lot of players available this week were buried early on this season due to injuries, but now that they’re getting healthy, they’re starting to become increasingly fantasy-relevant and could certainly help you during the bye weeks and beyond.

Here are 10 players available in 50% of Yahoo fantasy football leagues or more that should be added entering Week 9.

RB Damien Harris, New England Patriots (47% rostered on Yahoo)

I’ve been touting Harris since the preseason, and now that the Patriots’ RB is healthy, he’s been dominant. In the four games he’s played, he’s topped 100 rushing yards twice. On the season, he’s averaging an impressive 5.7 yards-per-carry on 49 attempts, but what makes it all even more impressive is he’s doing it while facing a stacked defensive front on 34.69% of his rushes - the second most of any player. Against the Jets in Week 9, he’ll be an RB2.

RB Jordan Wilkins, Indianapolis Colts (2% rostered on Yahoo)

Last week on The Lineup I suggested RB Jonathan Taylor fantasy managers add Wilkins. After Week 8, you’re probably wishing you did. Taylor tweaked his ankle during the game, and was clearly outplayed by Wilkins. Wilkins also out-snapped Taylor 39-26 during the game, a concerning development after many expected that Taylor would be more heavily involved after the Colts’ bye week. Wilkins isn’t someone who I’m rushing to put into my lineup unless Taylor’s ankle injury prevents him from playing against the Ravens in Week 9.

RB JaMycal Hasty, San Francisco 49ers (42% rostered on Yahoo)

Week 8 wasn’t pretty for Hasty, as he rushed for 29 yards and fumbled on 12 carries while catching just one pass for two yards, but he did score a touchdown which helped make up for his deficiencies. RB Tevin Coleman left Sunday’s game with a knee injury and it’s undetermined whether he’ll be available for the team’s game on Thursday. If Coleman can’t suit up, Hasty will be splitting backfield duties with RB Jerick McKinnon. Against the Green Bay Packers, who are allowing the most fantasy points to opposing RBs, Hasty will be a low-end RB2.

WR Sterling Shepard, New York Giants (44% rostered on Yahoo)

For now, Shepard doesn’t seem to be bothered by his toe injury, as he’s played well in the two games since returning. He has seen 18 targets through both games, corralling 14 catches for 133 yards. Shepard’s 18 targets lead all Giants WRs over the past two games, a good sign that he’s QB Daniel Jones’ go-to wideout when healthy. The Giants have some favourable matchups including games against the Bengals, Seahawks and Browns down the stretch.

RB Dexter Williams, Green Bay Packers (0% rostered on Yahoo)

The Packers have a bit of a RB conundrum on a short week. Due to COVID-19 protocols, RB AJ Dillon and RB Jamaal Williams will not be able to suit up in Week 9. RB Aaron Jones is dealing with a calf injury which may keep him out also this week. That leaves RB Dexter Williams and RB Tyler Ervin as the only healthy backs. Williams will likely function as the early-down RB while Ervin serves more of a passing-down role. Both players will only be startable in the deepest of formats in Week 9 as the 49ers are allowing the fewest fantasy points per game to the position.

RB Tyler Ervin, Green Bay Packers (1% rostered)

Read above.

WR Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans (48% rostered on Yahoo)

We have to give Davis his credit, as he’s been very good when healthy this season. The former first-round pick actually has more receptions (29) than his teammate WR A.J. Brown (27) while both have played in five games this season. He’s averaging 73.8 yards per game this season, which is actually more than WR Tyreek Hill and WR Adam Thielen. It’s taken him longer to develop, but it seems Davis is finally starting to flash some of the promise he had when first entering the league. Davis has become a high-end WR3 and a viable flex option. His Week 9 matchup against the Chicago Bears will be tough as the Bears have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to WR this year.

