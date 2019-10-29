Week 9: Taking Stock Of All 32 NFL Backfields

NFL depth charts are always in a constant state of flux due to injuries, performance and at-times questionable coaching decisions. The RB position in particular can be tough to stay on top of, as an overwhelming majority of offenses have replaced a single three-down back with committees of various shapes and sizes.

The good news is we now have eight weeks of regular season data to help clear up the ever-murky RB position.

Below is a Week 8 cheat sheet that denotes the snap rates as well as combined carries and targets for each team's top-two RBs from their last game.

Week 8 RBBC

What follows is a more specific breakdown of each team's backfield in order to better determine:

Offenses that are featuring a single workhorse

Fantasy-friendly committee backfields

Situations that fantasy football owners should avoid

Opportunities refer to a player's combined carries and targets. All snap count and touch data was compiled from Pro Football Reference and references each player's season-long production. More recent workload information is available in the notes section.

Arizona Cardinals

Notes: We'll start with the most murky backfield in the entire league.

Both David Johnson (ankle) and Chase Edmonds (hamstring) are reportedly not expected to suit up Thursday night, although coach Kliff Kingsbury calls Johnson "day to day" compared to "doubtful" for Edmonds. Be sure to monitor our Week 9 Injury Dashboard for daily practice participation along with estimated and official game statuses for every injured player.

Look for recently-acquired RB Kenyan Drake to work as the group's lead overall and pass-down back, while Zenner and Morris (inactive in Week 8) could each see some early-down work. The entire Cardinals run game will have its hands full with the 49ers' No. 2 ranked defense in fewest PPR per game allowed to the RB position this season.

Still, I'm cautiously optimistic about Drake's ability to handle a three-down workload. His average of 4.29 yards after contact per touch in 2017 is the second-highest single-season mark among all RB since 2010 (minimum 100 carries), according to PFF. Make no mistake about it: Drake is legit #good.

Atlanta Falcons

Notes: Ito Smith (concussion) has an entire bye to get cleared from the protocol before the Falcons take on the Saints in Week 10.

Freeman somewhat surprisingly worked as the offense's undisputed featured back in Smith's absence. Overall, Freeman (80% snaps, 13 carries, 8 targets) was utilized well ahead of Hill (14%, 3, 0), although extremely negative game script could've played a role in this, as the Falcons trailed the Seahawks 24-0 at halftime.

The Falcons have fed their starting RB an average of five targets per game this season -- the second-highest mark of Freeman's career. Most of the pass-game work has continued to occur in mop-up time, but it's not like this team appears particularly poised to suddenly become too competitive for the second half of the season.

Baltimore Ravens

Notes: Ingram boasted a 51% snap rate in Week 7 after dipping to 39% in Week 6. He only had 12 carries and a target, as Lamar Jackson (14-116-1 rushing) largely took over the game on the ground. Continue to treat Ingram as a middling RB2 as the lead back in the league's second-highest ranked scoring offense ahead of the Ravens' Week 9 matchup against the Patriots.

Edwards doesn't have 10 touches in a game since Week 1, while Hill hasn't reached even eight combined carries and targets in a game this season. They'd likely form a two-back committee if Ingram were forced to miss time.

Buffalo Bills

Notes: The Bills fed their third-round rookie a hefty 68% snap rate in Week 8, although Singletary finished with a rather pedestrian seven touches compared to nine for Gore (29%).

Both Singletary and Gore can offer somewhat consistent fantasy value as long as Yeldon remains a healthy scratch. Still, the presence of Josh Allen under center will continue to limit the ceiling of any RB involved in this offense. Only Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray and Dak Prescott have more rushing yards than Allen on designed runs this season among all QBs, while Allen's 172 scramble yards trail just Jackson, Gardner Minshew and Deshaun Watson.

The Bills' status as 9.5-point home favorites for their Week 9 matchup against the Redskins sets up better for Gore than Singletary, although both RBs can be treated as upside RB3 options in this potential smash spot.

Carolina Panthers

RB1: Christian McCaffrey (94% snap rate, 27.1 opportunities per game)

RB2: Reggie Bonnafon (7%, 1.6)

Notes: Cam Newton (foot) will miss another week, so Kyle Allen will make his seventh career start on Sunday against the Titans.

The offense will continue to almost completely revolve around McCaffrey, who converted "just" 18 touches into 155 total yards and a score during last week's massacre against the 49ers.

The Panthers' featured offensive weapon has easily been the league's most-productive RB after eight weeks of action:

Rushing yards per game: 105 (No. 2 among all RBs)

Receiving yards per game: 49 (No. 3)

Total yards per game: 154 (No. 1)

Touchdowns: 10 (No. 2)

Yards per carry: 5.21 (No. 6)

Yards per route run: 1.66 (No. 11)

PPR: 208.8 (No. 1)

Chicago Bears

Notes: Montgomery got back to working as the offense's featured RB during his breakout Week 8 performance:

Week 1: 38%

Week 2: 45%

Week 3: 65%

Week 4: 69%:

Week 5: 54%

Week 6: Bye

Week 7: 46%

Week 8: 73%

Coach Matt Nagy held true to his promise to run the ball more often, feeding the Bears' third-round rookie a season-high 27 carries. Montgomery also had a season-high four receptions, making him one of just seven players to reach 30 touches in a game this season.

Fire up Montgomery as an upside RB2 with this type of usage, while Cohen (7 touches on season-low 21% snap rate) is off the fantasy radar as a true backup for the first time in his career.

Davis hasn't played even 15% of the offense's snaps since Week 2 and remains a non-factor in this backfield.

Cincinnati Bengals

RB1: Joe Mixon (53% snap rate, 15.8 opportunities per game)

RB2: Giovani Bernard (45%, 6.9)

Notes: Last season Mixon played at least 65% of the offense's snaps in 11-of-14 games. He's reached that mark exactly zero times in 2019.

Both of Mixon's touchdowns over the past two weeks have come on well-designed pass plays near the goal line. Still, he nearly has as many games with fewer than four targets in 2019 (5) as he had in all of 2018 (6).

Fantasy owners could do worse than a talented back with the chance to rack up anywhere between 10-20 touches in most games, but don't expect a committee RB with minimal pass-game work behind the league's worst offensive line in adjusted line yards per rush to serve as anything more than an upside RB3 more weeks than not.

Bernard has yet to reach double-digit touches in a game this season despite playing between 32-63% of the offense's snaps in every game. He's nothing more than a thin handcuff inside of the league's 29th-ranked scoring offense.

Cleveland Browns

Notes: Chubb had one fumble in his first 346 career touches before coughing up the ball on each of his first two chances against the Patriots last week. The Browns (rightfully) continued to feature their workhorse to the tune of 21 touches despite the turnovers.

Chubb is the overall PPR RB6 after eight weeks. Still, the Browns featured Chubb on at least 80% of the offense's snaps in Weeks 3-6 in non-blowouts ... but his 63% snap rate last week isn't a good sign of things to come in negative game script situations.

That's because Kareem Hunt is due back in Week 10. The former-Chiefs RB is in a different stratosphere than Hilliard and Johnson when it comes to receiving ability, as he was regularly utilized both in the screen game and as a legit downfield threat under Andy Reid's guidance in Kansas City. Hunt is also simply too talented to be completely relegated to the bench considering he led the league in broken tackles in 2017 and was on pace to do so again in 2018 (PFF).

Chubb has been the only consistent bright spot on the Browns this season and is one of just nine RBs averaging over 3.5 yards after contact per rush (PFF). It'd be shocking to see him average anything fewer than 15-20 touches per game once Hunt is back, but the consistent three-down role that fantasy owners have been hoping for is unlikely to come to fruition anytime soon.

Dallas Cowboys

RB1: Ezekiel Elliott (79% snap rate, 23.6 opportunities per game)

RB2: Tony Pollard (20%, 7)

Notes: Christian McCaffrey (20), Aaron Jones (21), James White (30) and Austin Ekeler (30) were the league's only RBs with more receptions than Elliott (19) in Weeks 4-7 before the Cowboys' Week 8 bye. Continue to treat the focal point of the league's sixth-ranked scoring offense as a high-end RB1 regardless of the matchup.

Pollard played 29% of the offense's snaps in Week 7, good for his highest mark since the Cowboys' Week 3 blowout win over the Dolphins. The fourth-round rookie still doesn't possess enough volume to be considered anything other than a high-end handcuff, but there's certainly plenty of talent here. Only Duke Johnson (4.02) has average more yards after contact per attempt than Pollard (3.84) among 58 qualified RBs (PFF).

Denver Broncos

RB1: Phillip Lindsay (48% snap rate, 17.6 opportunities per game)

RB2: Royce Freeman (55%, 15.1)

Notes: Freeman (shoulder) isn't believed to be dealing with too serious of an injury, but be sure to monitor his practice participation throughout the week.

The bigger issue for the Broncos Offense is the health of Joe Flacco (neck), who has already been ruled out for Week 9's matchup against the Browns. This means former-Arkansas QB and 2016 sixth-round pick Brandon Allen will make his NFL debut this Sunday.

Freeman has played between 47-63% snaps this season; Lindsay has posted a snap rate in the 40-56% range. Both have RB2-level workloads, but the Broncos' 28th-ranked scoring offense is hardly a fantasy-friendly situation to be involved in. Treat each as upside RB3s in this Week 9 spot at Mile High.

Detroit Lions

Notes: I tried to warn you last week that there's plenty of uncertainty in this Lions backfield. Coach Matt Patricia handed Carson the start ahead of everyone's waiver-wire darling, but at least Johnson did get the majority of the backfield's touches.

Johnson: 40% snap rate, 7 carries, 4 targets

Carson: 30% snap rate, 12 carries, 0 targets

McKissic: 25% snap rate, 1 carry, 3 targets

Perkins: 10% snap rate, 3 carries, 0 targets

Johnson actually could've had a much bigger day if he didn't have multiple solid runs nullified by penalty. He and Matthew Stafford also barely failed to connect on a pair of deep throws down the sideline.

Carson (5-foot-11 and 227 pounds) offers the most size of the group and will likely continue to see a decent amount of early-down work. Johnson's best hope for enhanced fantasy production down the road is likely an efficient 12-15 touches per game as the offense's lead back, but it'd be surprising if Carson and McKissic don't remain at least somewhat involved down the stretch.

Green Bay Packers

RB1: Aaron Jones (61% snap rate, 19.5 opportunities per game)

RB2: Jamaal Williams (35%, 10.3)

Notes: Jones has fewer than 15 rush attempts in all but two games this season, but his massive pass-game role has helped the overall PPR RB3 continue to make fantasy owners smile more weeks than not. Overall, Jones is the league's only RB that leads their offense in targets through eight weeks.

Of course, Jones' massive receiving role to this point could take a hit with Davante Adams (toe) expected to suit up on Sunday for the first time since Week 4. The good news is that the Packers have been creative with how they've used Jones as a pure receiver, regularly utilizing the talented third-year back in the slot and out wide to great success over the last few weeks:

Aaron Jones Week 9 Receiving

Flirting with 20 touches more games than not will continue to allow Jones to function as an every-week RB1 even once Adams returns.

Williams certainly has some standalone value as well with double-digit touches in four of his six full games this season. Having Jedi-like chemistry with Aaron Rodgers also helps.

Williams has worked as the clear No. 2 RB in most games this season, but offers underrated handcuff appeal and can be started in a pinch during bye week season.

Houston Texans

RB1: Carlos Hyde (53% snap rate, 17.5 opportunities per game)

RB2: Duke Johnson (49%, 9.3)

Notes: Hyde has double-digit touches in every game this season and is a threat to rack up 20 carries anytime the Texans don't fall behind multiple scores. Week 9's London-themed matchup vs. the Jaguars isn't an ideal spot for the Texans' early-down plodder, but continue to fire up Hyde as a high-end RB3 in the league's ninth-ranked scoring offense based on usage alone.

Meanwhile, Johnson hasn't had more than 10 touches in a game since Week 1. This is erroneous because Johnson has largely worked as one of the league's very-best RBs through eight weeks.

Yards per carry: 5.8 (No. 1 among 59 RBs with 25-plus rush attempts)

Yards per reception: 9.4 (No. 7 among 34 RBs with 15-plus receptions)

Yards per touch: 6.8 (No. 2 among 49 RBs with at least 50 touches)

Yards after contact per attempt: 4.02 (No. 1 among 58 RBs with at least 25 attempts)

#FreeDuke.

Indianapolis Colts

Notes: Mack probably won't ever be a consistent 80%-plus snap guy in the regular season, as the Colts boast two solid-enough backups in Hines and Wilkins. They're smart and want to preserve Mack for December and beyond.

Still, the lead back of the league's fifth-most run-heavy offense should continue to provide plenty of fantasy value. Overall, Mack's five games with at least 20 touches trails only Leonard Fournette, Nick Chubb, Chris Carson and Dalvin Cook.

Mack has three or fewer targets in every game this season and will be somewhat game-script dependent in tough matchups. That situation doesn't appear to have too good of a chance to occur this Sunday against the Steelers, as the Colts are one-point road favorites against Mason Rudolph and company.

Jacksonville Jaguars

RB1: Leonard Fournette (90% snap rate, 26 opportunities per game)

RB2: Ryquell Armstead (9%, 3)

Notes: Fournette racked up 136 total yards on 26 touches in Week 8.

He was also absolutely robbed on a short goal line plunge into the end zone, which the refs erroneously blew dead under the belief that forward momentum had been stopped.

Fournette leads the league in rush attempts while trailing only Austin Ekeler, James White, Christian McCaffrey and Tarik Cohen in targets. Continue to fire up the Jaguars' bell-cow back as a high-end RB1 with this enormous usage, particularly in Week 9 against the Texans' injury-riddled defense.

Kansas City Chiefs

Notes: Shady was well on his way to dominating usage for the third time in as many weeks against the Packers on Sunday night before losing a fumble late in the third quarter. McCoy wouldn't touch the ball for the remainder of the game.

Damien didn't have a touch before this fumble, but racked up all seven of the backfield's touches after Shady coughed the ball up.

Darrel played just 15% of the offense's snaps and was mostly relegated to a true backup role.

Only Melvin Gordon (2.7) has averaged fewer yards per touch than Damien (3.4) this season. Still, McCoy hasn't managed to completely take over this backfield, and Damien did provide some burst and a spark in the fourth quarter last week. It seems unlikely that 15 minutes of solid play will permanently leave Shady on the bench, but we also shouldn't expect the Chiefs to move away from this committee in the near future.

Fire up McCoy and Damien (to a lesser extent) as middling RB3s as long as they continue to both see plenty of snaps with Patrick Mahomes (ankle) sidelined.

Los Angeles Chargers

RB1: Melvin Gordon (52% snap rate, 15 opportunities per game)

RB2: Austin Ekeler (64%, 16)

Notes: Gordon *finally* ripped off a run for over seven yards last week against the Bears, breaking tackles on his way to the end zone from 19 yards out. Still, the Chargers' starting RB converted his other nine touches into a whole 15 total yards.

Ekeler also found the end zone, but continued to work as a clear backup option on the ground and finished with a season-low five touches.

There's a bit of uncertainty here moving forward after the Chargers fired offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt. Gordon can co-exist with Ekeler to an extent, as the latter back has spent 38% of his snaps in the slot or out wide since the former RB returned in Week 5. Still, it's a crowded passing game with each of Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Hunter Henry plenty involved inside of the Chargers' middling 23rd-ranked scoring offense.

Perhaps Week 9's matchup against the Packers can serve as a get-right spot for the entire backfield: Green Bay has allowed the seventh-most PPR per game to the RB position. They're one of just 10 units to allow at least 45 receptions to opposing RBs this season.

Los Angeles Rams

RB1: Todd Gurley (64% snap rate, 16.6 opportunities per game)

RB2: Darrell Henderson (13%, 5.8)

Notes: You might think Gurley (52% snaps in Week 8, 10 touches) and Henderson (48%, 13) are now in an even committee from just looking at last week's box score.

However ...

Gurley didn't record a touch after pushing the Rams' lead to two touchdowns with 10:14 remaining in the 3rd quarter.

Henderson had 10-of-13 touches in this 'mop up' stretch.

The Rams' third-round rookie has played great this season: Henderson joins Chris Carson, Alvin Kamara, Josh Jacobs and Duke Johnson as the only RBs with an Elusive Rating over 100 (PFF, minimum 25 attempts). Still, he's more of a threat to Malcolm Brown (ankle) as Gurley's primary backup than a true standalone option in non-blowouts.

Continue to treat Gurley as an upside RB2 after the Rams' Week 9 bye.

Miami Dolphins

RB1: Mark Walton (34% snap rate, 9.7 opportunities per game)

RB2: Kalen Ballage (21%, 5.6)

Notes: The Dolphins shipped Kenyan Drake to the Cardinals, paving the way for Walton to work as one of the most featured backs in the league. Overall, he posted a position-high 87% snap rate against the Steelers on Monday night, while Ballage (17%) continued to work as little more than a short-yardage option.

Walton has racked up 12, 15 and 17 combined carries and targets in three games since the Dolphins' Week 5 bye. However, the Bengals' fourth-round pick from the 2018 draft hasn't displayed anything resembling elite efficiency with these touches, and Walton is unlikely to feast too heavily inside of the Dolphins' 32nd-ranked scoring offense as long as Ballage continues to work as pretty much the only true vulture in the entire league.

Fantasy owners could do worse than a near-every-down RB that should flirt with 15-20 touches in most weeks. Just don't treat Walton as anything more than an upside RB3 as long as he's surrounded by mediocrity.

Minnesota Vikings

Notes: Cook (6 yards per touch) joins primary pass-down backs Chris Thompson (7.1), Duke Johnson (6.8), Miles Sanders (6.7), James White (6.5), Raheem Mostert (6.5) and Austin Ekeler (6.2) as the league's only RBs to average over six yards per touch this season (minimum 50 touches).

There's a real chance that Cook is truly the best RB in the entire league at the moment. He's operated at a different frequency than just about any other player through eight weeks.

Mattison also showed off some solid open-field ability last week. His average of 3.25 yards after contact per attempt on the season barely trails Cook (3.35). The Vikings' third-round rookie would likely flirt with 15-20 touches per game as the offense's primary early-down back if Cook were to miss time, but Mattison doesn't carry any standalone value at the moment. He totaled seven combined touches in the Vikings' only two games this season that they haven't won by multiple scores.

New Orleans Saints

Notes: Kamara (ankle) is tentatively expected to return in Week 10 following the Saints' Week 9 bye.

We learned that Murray is the league's premiere handcuff option during Kamara's two-game absence:

Week 7: 27 rushes-119 yards-2 TD on the ground, 5 receptions-31 yards-0 TD (6 targets) in the air, 83% snaps, PPR RB2

Week 8: 21-102-1 on the ground, 9-55-1 (12) in the air, 82% snaps, PPR RB3

Murray should be able to provide near-weekly FLEX value with Drew Brees back under center with the potential for much more when the Saints are able to build a multi-score lead. Mark Ingram was the PPR RB8 and RB26 in 2017 and 2018, respectively, while working as the 'Robin' to Kamara's 'Batman'.

New England Patriots

Notes: Damien Harris was a healthy scratch with Burkhead back in action for the first time since Week 4.

The Patriots' backfield utilized the following rotation during their 27-13 win over the Browns:

Michel: 41% snaps, 21 carries, 0 targets

White: 41% snaps, 2 carries, 5 targets

Burkhead: 19% snaps, 3 carries, 1 target

Bolden: 4% snaps, 0 carries, 1 target

Burkhead could be more involved in future weeks, while Bolden's ability to offer value on both special teams and as a full back will likely keep Harris on the sideline.

For now, continue to fire up Michel as a weekly RB2 as the primary touchdown scorer in the league's highest-scoring offense. White is at the most risk of losing significant pass-game work to Burkhead, as his six-touch performance last week was largely saved by a 59-yard sprint off a well-designed screen.

New York Giants

RB1: Saquon Barkley (48% snap rate, 21.4 opportunities per game)

RB2: Wayne Gallman (26%, 5.6)

Notes: Barkley has gotten the rock 21 and 27 times in two games since returning from injury on snap rates above 80%. He's locked in as a workhorse RB1 and is arguably the single-most talented player in the league with the ball in his hands.

New York Jets

Notes: Bell's comeback tour got off to a rough start in Jacksonville last week, but he's still setup brilliantly down the stretch with upcoming matchups against the Dolphins (No. 29 in fewest PPR per game allowed to RBs), Giants (No. 21), Redskins (No. 28), Raiders (No. 17), Bengals (No. 30), Dolphins (again), Ravens (No. 8) and Steelers (No. 9) in Weeks 9-16.

The biggest concern here is pass-game usage. Bell has seen nine, one, four and five targets in four games with Sam Darnold under center. This average of 4.8 targets per game is a far cry from his average of 6.4 pass-game opportunities in 62 games with the Steelers from 2013-2017.

Bell is too talented to go 16 games without some sort of a blowup performance, but there's an underrated floor here as long as the Jets fail to both heavily involve him in the passing game as well as generally fail to play even average offensive football.

Meanwhile, Powell (16% snaps, 4 touches) surprisingly appeared to unseat Montgomery (10%, 0) as Bell's backup. It's unlikely either would assume a full three-down workload if Bell were forced to miss time.

Oakland Raiders

Notes: The Raiders actually never trailed the Texans until there was just 6:34 remaining in the fourth quarter in Week 8, yet Jacobs (55% snap rate) continued to split plenty of reps with Richard (30%) and Washington (16%) alike. Overall, the Raiders' pair of backup RBs combined for six carries and four targets, while Jacobs had 15 rush attempts and just two pass-game opportunities.

Ugh. Jacobs has done nothing except ball out when given the ball this season, averaging a robust five yards per carry and ranking No. 3 among all RBs in Elusive Rating (PFF, minimum 25 attempts). Overall, Jacobs and Leonard Fournette have averaged a position-best 3.84 yards after contact per attempt this season among 41 qualified RBs.

The Raiders' first-round RB will continue to provide plenty of fantasy value with 15-20 touches more weeks than not, but don't expect consistent RB1 upside as long as Richard and Washington stay so involved.

Philadelphia Eagles

RB1: Jordan Howard (43% snap rate, 14.1 opportunities per game)

RB2: Miles Sanders (38%, 11.3)

Notes: Sanders (shoulder) is expected to be fine for Week 9's matchup against the Bears. The second-round rookie posted 3-74-1 rushing and 3-44-0 receiving lines on just 13 snaps before departing last week.

The rookie has been nothing short of remarkable as a receiver this season. Overall, Sanders (2.63 yards per route run) joins Austin Ekeler (2.63), Aaron Jones (2.38), James White (2.16), Chris Thompson (2.09) and Dalvin Cook (2.01) as the league's only RBs to average at least two yards per route run after eight weeks (PFF, minimum 15 targets).

Sanders will continue to hold standalone value in full PPR formats as long as Darren Sproles (quad) remains sidelined.

Still, Howard has racked up at least 11 rush attempts in six consecutive games and is locked in as the Eagles' bell-cow back in positive game script situations.

Sunday's matchup against the Bears bodes better for Howard in his #RevengeGame considering both the Eagles' status as five-point home favorites as well as the reality that Sanders might be operating at less than 100%. Sanders' backfield takeover will likely have to wait until (at least) after the team's Week 10 bye if not 2020.

Pittsburgh Steelers

RB1: James Conner (64% snap rate, 16.8 opportunities per game)

RB2: Benny Snell (12%, 4.2)

Notes: Conner suffered a "shoulder, AC injury" late in the team's Week 8 win over the Dolphins Monday night. The trainer assessing Conner on the sideline late in the fourth quarter appeared to mouth the word "clavicle" on television. Coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Tuesday that Conner has a shoulder injury that will limit him in the early part of the week, but noted the Steelers' starting RB is still getting evaluated.

Jaylen Samuels (knee) would likely work as the offense's featured back if Conner is sidelined. Samuels didn't suit up in Week 8, but is expected to return in Week 9 after practicing in full for all of last week.

This is probably the week's most-important backfield to monitor. Conner has racked up 14, 14, 17, 18, 14, 23 and 26 touches this season, working as the focal point of the Steelers' new run-first offense. He's also demonstrated a fantasy-friendly pass-game floor, catching at least three passes in all but one game this season.

There's a chance that Snell forms a committee with Samuels if Conner is ultimately sidelined. Still, Samuels is in a different stratosphere compared to the Steelers' fourth-round rookie when it comes to receiving ability, so he'll have the more fantasy-friendly role even if the snap rate isn't as high as potential fantasy owners would like.

Seattle Seahawks

Notes:

Carson was seemingly on the verge of being benched after fumbling three times in Weeks 1-3.

All he's done since is work as the offense's featured three-down workhorse:

Week 4: 76% snaps, 22 carries, 4 targets

Week 5: 84% snaps, 27 carries, 2 targets

Week 6: 79% snaps, 24 carries, 4 targets

Week 7: 89% snaps, 21 carries, 5 targets

Week 8: 69% snaps, 20 carries, 1 target

Continue to fire up the Seahawks' ridiculously-talented back as a matchup-proof RB1.

San Francisco 49ers

Notes: Matt Breida (ankle) and Raheem Mostert (knee) are each banged up, but both are tentatively expected to suit up Thursday night against the Cardinals after being listed as limited on the team's estimated practice report to start the week. Breida and Tevin Coleman have worked almost exclusively as the offense's only two backs in neutral game script situations with an entirely healthy backfield.

Coleman's four-touchdown performance in Week 8 demonstrated the type of upside that Kyle Shanahan RBs can boast when the backfield meets an ideal combination of game script and weak defense. Continue to treat both Coleman and whoever is the offense's No. 2 RB (Breida if healthy) as weekly RB2s inside of the league's most run-heavy offense.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Notes: The Buccaneers didn't show any signs towards altering their committee backfield after their Week 7 bye, feeding each of Barber (35% snaps), Ogunbowale (33%) and Jones (27%) miniscule workloads. It's impossible to trust any of these RBs as realistic fantasy options as long as their usage continues to be split so evenly inside of one of the league's 14 offenses that have run the ball on fewer than 40% of their plays this season.

Tennessee Titans

RB1: Derrick Henry (61% snap rate, 20.5 opportunities per game)

RB2: Dion Lewis (40%, 4.6)

Notes: Henry nearly broke free for *another* 99-yard touchdown last week, but the Titans' monstrous RB couldn't quite pull away from the Buccaneers Defense.

That's okay, because the Titans' workhorse should continue to get fed in future weeks. Overall, Henry joins Chris Carson, Dalvin Cook, Leonard Fournette, Nick Chubb and Christian McCaffrey as the only RBs with at least 15 touches in each of their team's games this season. Continue to treat him as an upside RB2 regardless of the matchup.

Remember: Henry has historically only gotten better as the season goes on.

September: 3.87 career yards per carry

October: 3.87

November: 4.9

December: 5.23

January: 4.98

Washington Redskins

RB1: Adrian Peterson (41% snap rate, 15.1 opportunities per game)

RB2: Wendell Smallwood (15%, 2.6)

Notes: Peterson has been anyone's idea of a workhorse back since interim head coach Bill Callahan took over:

Week 6: 23 carries, 2 targets, 63% snaps

Week 7: 20 carries, 0 targets, 65% snaps

Week 8: 14 carries, 2 targets, 72% snaps

Overall, the artist formerly known as All Day has worked as the PPR RB21 during this stretch.

Fire up Peterson as a volume-induced RB3 ahead of Week 9's brutal road matchup against the Bills with Chris Thompson (toe) likely sidelined again. Still, talented second-year RB Derrius Guice (knee, IR) is expected to be activated after the team's Week 10 bye. Guice's insertion into the backfield could render all parties involved as low-floor fantasy plays inside of the league's 30th-ranked scoring offense.