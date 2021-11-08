Week 9 Sunday Night Freestyle: Can any team be trusted right now?

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

It's a simple question. Can you trust any team in the NFL right now? The simple answer, after today's lopsided results, is a resounding no. A number of underdogs won outright leading to one of the most confounding NFL Sundays in recent memory.

Charles Robinson is joined as always on a Sunday evening by Frank Schwab to talk about the Tennessee Titans upsetting the Los Angeles Rams, the Denver Broncos nearly shutting out the high-octane Dallas Cowboys, Josh Allen (not that Josh Allen) and the Jacksonville Jaguars snuffing out the other Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills & much more. It was a wild, wild day.

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy by supporting the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the scholarship.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

