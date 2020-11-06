Week 9 Staff Picks: Cowboys-Steelers will turn u-g-l-y with no alibi

There was only one (Zeke Barrera) who thought the Ben DiNucci lead Dallas Cowboys were going to go into Philadelphia and beat the first place Eagles last Sunday night. While optimism is great, it didn’t look promising from jump.

It’s a new week and the Cowboys are set to return home to play the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. The team will also trot out its fourth starting quarterback of the 2020 season. From an outsiders perspective, things don’t look particularly promising for America’s Team but let’s see what the Cowboys Wire staff has to say about the Week 9 contest.