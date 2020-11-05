Week 9 Sleepers in Fantasy Football

Fantasy football in 2020 requires patience, flexibility, and a whole lot of woooooosaaaah. The most dedicated and passionate managers get that … since they continue to find zeal in exploring the concepts and happenings occurring under the radar. While there are times your roster may allow for snoozing on sleepers, it’s always beneficial to keep tabs on emerging trends and players. This weekly column is for those who understand the satisfaction of digging deep.

All of the listed players are rostered in under 60 percent of Yahoo leagues (at time of writing) and/or are a significant value in our daily game. They’re not the obvious picks, and they’re not without their risks … but that’s what makes them so intriguing. In Week 8, the wins included slam dunks Brandon Aiyuk (8-91-1) and bonus pick DeeJay Dallas (RB4). On the other hand, Derek Carr, Rashard Higgins, La’Mical Perine, and Richard Rodgers all underwhelmed.

Let’s focus on the future and see what fantasy damage we can do in Week 9!

We’ve got four teams on bye, Jimmy G is out, there’s a QB competition in Dallas, and Matt Stafford is on the COVID list. Drew Lock may not be the Week 9 stream we wanted, but he is who we deserve (in #2020). While I have an admitted affinity for the second-year player out of Mizzou, his professional performance has been suspect at best. Still, the green gunslinger is coming off an impressive Week 8 OT victory in which he earned a QB rating of 94.4. Throwing for 248 yards, 3 TDs, and 1 INT, Lock closed out Sunday as the QB8 in fantasy.

This Sunday, he’ll take on a Falcons defense that’s allowing an average of over 320 passing yards and the most FF points per contest. Atlanta’s pass rush has been anemic, logging just 13 sacks on the season. That trend doesn’t figure to change in Week 9 given that Takk McKinley (groin) and Dante Fowler (hamstring) are both banged up. Furthermore, Denver’s defense is hobbled, which means this could turn into a bit of a ping-pong match, as reflected by the 50 point projection set by Vegas. With Tim Patrick working his way back on the field, Noah Fant’s rebounding health, and the emergence of (my Week 8 Fantasy Damage pick) Albert O, Drew Lock demands top-15 consideration.

Matt Breida has done as much for the Dolphins as Max Boyens did for the last cycle of “Vanderpump Rules.” Unlike Max, however, Breida has a chance to redeem himself. With Myles Gaskin (MCL) sidelined, the former 49er is in line for a larger workload.

An explosive talent with top-end speed (remember this play?), Breida could rip off a few long runs versus a Cardinals defense that’s better against the pass than they are the run. Allowing a YPC of 4.7 to opposing rushers, Arizona’s run-stopping unit has also given up six runs over 20 yards. With a rookie QB under center and Miami trying to play keep away from Kyler Murray, the volume for Breida additionally figures to remain steady. Assuming he’s GTG (Breida has struggled through obvious durability issues and is currently dealing with a hammy tweak), the 25-year-old could close out Sunday inside of the top-25 fantasy producers at the position.

In what’s shaping up to be a pretty boring week, Hall offers some out-of-the-box excitement. With Kenny Golladay (hip) out for Week 9, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola will probably see a bump in targets drawn. But gross. And who cares? If you’re chasing points and need to splash, then throw a dart at the lid-lifter coming off a career effort.

Converting four-of-seven looks for 113 yards last Sunday, Hall showcased his deep-play ability versus a formidable Colts defense. This week he’ll face off against a banged-up Vikings unit that listed four of its CBs on Wednesday’s injury report. Heading into Week 9, Minnesota’s secondary has allowed the most receptions over 40 yards (7), the most TDs (15), and the third-most fantasy points to opposing pass-catchers. Over his career, Hall has not been consistent, but when he booms, he booms hard and a ceiling game is entirely possible given the matchup and Golladay’s absence.

