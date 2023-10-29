Week 9 SEC Power Rankings: Georgia and Ole Miss dominate

The college football season marches on and while four SEC teams were on a bye, Week 9 still provided some entertaining matchups.

The Georgia Bulldogs dominated Florida to show just how big the gap is between the two programs. Tennessee edged out Kentucky to pick up a bounce-back win and Ole Miss cruised to victory against an overmatched Vanderbilt team.

The Auburn Tigers beat Mississippi State to pick up their first SEC win of the season and the Texas A&M Aggies picked up a critical win over South Carolina to help take some heat off of Jimbo Fisher’s seat.

Here are updated power rankings for the SEC after Week 9 of the season.

Vanderbilt Commodores (2-7, 0-5 SEC)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Lost to Ole Miss 33-7

Next Week: vs Auburn

The Commodores continue to struggle in conference play and have now lost seven straight games.

Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5)

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Bye

Next Week: @ Florida

Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks are hoping to come out of their bye a different team after firing offensive coordinator Dan Enos halfway through his first season in Fayetteville.

South Carolina Gamecocks (2-6, 1-5)

Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Lost to Texas A&M 30-17

Next Week: vs Jacksonville State

The Gamecocks have taken a step back in Shane Beamer’s third year and can’t afford to take a talented 6-2 Jacksonville State team lightly.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-4, 1-4)

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Lost to Auburn 27-13

Next Week: @ Kentucky

The Bulldogs were without quarterback Will Rogers and their top running back against Auburn and the offense was never able to get going. It doesn’t get any easier with a trip to Kentucky next week.

Florida Gators (5-3, 3-2)

J(Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Last Week: Lost to Georgia 43-20

Next Week: vs Kentucky

The Gators scored on their opening drive but that was pretty much the only bright spot as the Bulldogs scored the next 36 points to show just how far behind Florida is.

Auburn Tigers (4-4, 1-4)

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Beat Mississippi State 27-13

Next Week: @ Vanderbilt

Auburn’s offense came alive in the first half as they took a commanding 24-3 lead. The win gave the Tigers some needed momentum headed into three straight winnable games as they look to make a bowl game in Hugh Freeze’s first season on the Plains.

Kentucky Wildcats (5-3, 2-3)

© Matt Stone/Louisville Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last Week: Lost to Tennessee 33-27

Next Week: @ Mississippi State

The Wildcats have now lost three straight games after starting the season 5-0 but will have a chance to get back on track next week against a struggling Mississippi State team.

Texas A&M Aggies (5-3, 3-2)

Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Beat South Carolina 30-17

Next Week: @ Ole Miss

The Aggies bounced back with a win but a trip to Oxford against the high-powered Ole Miss offense will be a much tougher test.

Tennessee Volunteers (6-2, 3-2)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Beat Kentucky 33-27

Next Week: vs UConn

The Vols responded to last week’s collapse against Alabama with a solid win and will look to build more momentum next week when they host UConn.

Missouri Tigers (7-1, 3-1)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Bye

Next Week: @ Georgia

The Tigers will be well rested when they take on Georgia in a game that could very well determine the SEC East.

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Bye

Next Week: @ Alabama

It is time for LSU to travel to Tuscaloosa in what should be one of the games of the season. Jayden Daniels leads one of the top offenses in the country and this is their chance to jump to the front of the SEC West race.

Ole Miss Rebels (7-1, 4-1)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Beat Vanderbilt 33-7

Next Week: vs. Texas A&M

Ole Miss was in complete control of the game and cruised to victory. Their matchup against Texas A&M should be interesting, especially if Lane Kiffin feels like taking some shots at Jimbo Fisher ahead of the game.

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 5-0)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Bye

Next Week: vs. LSU

It’s time for Alabama vs. LSU and the winner will be in the driver’s seat to win the SEC West. Alabama is looking to avenge last year’s loss and has put a couple of shaky performances behind them as the offense has found its stride.

Georgia Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0)

(Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Last Week: Beat Florida 43-20

Next Week: vs. Missouri

The Bulldogs put the clamps on the Gators after giving up an opening-drive touchdown and the offense looked unstoppable. They are the class of the SEC and the entire conference is chasing them.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire