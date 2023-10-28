How each Week 9 SEC football matchup affects Alabama

Week 9 of the 2023 college football season has arrived. Although Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are enjoying their bye, each SEC matchup is still worth monitoring if you are a fan of the Crimson Tide.

Joining Alabama in a bye week are the LSU Tigers, the Arkansas Razorbacks, and the Missouri Tigers.

While the Week 9 slate is loaded with marquee matchups, there are still some intriguing contests going on throughout the Southeastern Conference.

Let’s take a look at how each of the Week 9 SEC matchups could possibly affect Coach Saban and the Alabama football team down the stretch of the 2023 season.

South Carolina at Texas A&M

Game info:

Kickoff: 11:00 a.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Both South Carolina and Texas A&M are in desperate need of a win, the Gamecocks enter the contest 2-5 on the season and are just 1-4 in SEC play. The Aggies are 4-3 and 2-2 within the conference and need to get the win at home to take some of the heat off head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Mississippi State at Auburn

Game info:

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Mississippi State and Auburn have a combined 1-7 record in conference play this season and are struggling to get anything going on the offensive side of the ball. While this matchup is not likely to be too much fun to watch, it’s always important for Tide fans to keep up with the enemy.

Georgia vs. Florida (Jacksonville)

Game info:

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: CBS

It’s always fun when Georgia and Florida get together for the “World’s Largest Cocktail Party” in Jacksonville. This year’s version is even more intriguing. The Bulldogs are looking to keep their grip atop the SEC East standings, while the Gators are looking for the upset and to keep their hopes alive for a trip to Atlanta. This matchup could go a long way in deciding who wins the SEC East this season.

Tennessee at Kentucky

Game info:

Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Tennessee is fresh off its disappointing 14-point loss to Alabama last weekend and now has to make another road trip in the SEC as they head to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats. Both teams are likely out of the running to win the SEC East but a loss today for either team would certainly knock them out of contention.

Vanderbilt at Ole Miss

Game info:

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

This is the game Tide fans need to pay attention to most. Alabama has the upper hand on Ole Miss in the SEC West, but the Rebels are playing well and if Alabama slips up a couple of times, the Tide will need the Rebels to lose another game or two. While it’s not likely that the Commodores can upset the Rebels, weird things seem to always happen when Vandy and Ole Miss get together.

