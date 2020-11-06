Week 9's top NFL game: Bucs-Saints gives us Brady vs. Brees and return of Antonio Brown

Yahoo Sports NFL senior writers Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson select a Week 9 game that will leave us buzzing into Monday.

Paylor’s must-watch

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

There is no shortage of intrigue in this one, folks. The Saints (5-2) can put a hammerlock on the NFC South with a win over the Bucs (6-2) which would give New Orleans the head-to-head advantage for the division title if both teams finish with the same record.

After the Saints made Tom Brady look washed in the season opener, don’t be surprised if the irascible 43-year-old comes out with a vengeance this weekend, especially since he’ll have Antonio Brown, an enormous talent who has also proven to be an enormous headache in his past three stops. As covered in this week’s “Check the Tape” column, Brady and Brown have a natural chemistry that should be on display Sunday.

That said, a Saints win over a desperate Bucs team will rejuvenate New Orleans’ Super Bowl hopes.

Robinson’s must-watch

Saints at Bucs

Antonio Brown makes his return from suspension for Tampa Bay, despite still being embroiled in a civil suit stemming from sexual assault allegations. We’ll get our first look at whether the Buccaneers’ gamble on the mercurial wideout will pay off the way the team hopes.

It’s also a huge opportunity for the Saints, who can establish themselves firmly back in the NFC’s half of the Super Bowl picture with a win.

