Week 9 Roundup: Senior-laden effort pushes Gulf Breeze past Tate, Catholic and Jay win as well

A roundup of Week 9 games involving Pensacola-area teams from Friday, Oct. 20.

District 1-4S

Gulf Breeze 27, Tate 20

The senior stars on the Dolphins, who helped elevate and energize the entire football program and school spirit, had a memorable farewell.

Led by quarterback Battle Alberson and his willpower, the Gulf Breeze took fourth-quarter command to seal a one-score victory against the Aggies on a homecoming Friday night that was also the season’s last game at Dolphin Stadium.

It put a lasting shine on a season where the Dolphins (3-5) were hoping for more.

“We have a real tight-knit group. We have been through a lot of adversity,” said Alberson, who rushed for one score and passed for another in the second half. “A lot stuff has happened. And it just feels great to have something like this happen.”

In front of a large crowd, which included a packed student section in the “Splash Zone,” Gulf Breeze won a terrific game that featured six lead changes.

The last one occurred with 8 minutes, 9 seconds left in the night when Alberson hooked up with fellow senior Bryson Rouillier on a 22-yard touchdown pass that put Gulf Breeze up 24-20.

The Dolphins’ then got a defensive stop and got the ball back with 5:55 remaining. They nearly used up the entire remaining clock, aided by a roughing-the-passer call on Tate on a third-down play. Senior kicker Leland Arnette converted a 35-yard field goal with 28.4 seconds left.

In that sequence, Gulf Breeze was able to run effectively and kill so much clock.

“As much as we throw the ball, that is something that we have struggled with, just pounding the rock and burning time,” Alberson said. “And I was just so proud of the o-line (offensive line) for the way they stepped up there and made it happen.”

In three plays, the Aggies (4-4) without timeouts amazingly went from their 30 with 28.4 seconds to the Gulf Breeze 23-yard line with 4.6 seconds left.

On the game’s final play, quarterback Taite Davis' pass attempt toward the end zone was intercepted by the Dolphins senior athlete Jake Horton to trigger a celebration with students running on the field.

“Yeah, we needed it,” Dolphins first-year coach Jeff Gierke said. “We had a really heartbreaking loss last week (18-14 on the road against Kissimmee-Tohopekagilia). We had a bunch of guys banged up, we had four new starters out there and guys going both ways.

“But for our guys to come back and play like that and pull this out… amazing. They deserved to win.”

The Aggies had only two further possessions before the last 24 seconds, after they regained a 20-17 lead, on Andre Colston’s 6-yard run. But they couldn’t get in scoring position again.

“We’re not clicking,” said Tate coach Rhett Summerford. “We’ve got to figure out how to click again. That is where we are as a team. We’re not playing with the confidence we did before we played Pace (last week). We’ve got to find that again.”

On so many Gulf Breeze possessions, Alberson’s scrambling and playmaking was the difference in extending drives and getting points. Whether he was rushing for third and fourth down conversions, or eluding a sack and making a big completion, he was a tough challenge for Tate’s defense.

“You put pressure on him and he scrambles for yards,” Summerford said. “Or he finds open receivers, which is crazy in the midst of chaos that he finds guys that open. I’ve faced him for four years and he’s just a great player.”

The Dolphins' first possession of the game ended with senior athlete Gavin Quenneville scoring on a 30-yard run. The extra point failed.

Tate answered after a momentum-turning interception from Aggies defensive back Clayton Philley and return near midfield. Colston scored from the 6 and the PAT was converted.

The Aggies regained the lead, which held at 14-9 at halftime on Davis’ 3-yard TD pass to Colston.

“Our defense played really good. That is a really good football team there,” Gierke said. “(Tate) fought really hard against everybody they have played and should be proud of themselves.”

Summerford opted for an onside kick to start the second half. It nearly worked. But the Dolphins came up with the ball in a scramble, then Alberson rushed in for a 17-yard touchdown and threw a 2-point conversion pass for the 17-14 lead.

“It was a game changer,” Summerford said. “That’s what we felt like we had to do. But I just didn’t think we played good offensively in the second half.”

The Aggies play at 7 p.m. Friday at Escambia. The Dolphins travel to Navarre for the annual “Beach Bowl” between the two coastal schools in Santa Rosa County.

—Bill Vilona

Non-district games

Pensacola Catholic 42, Munroe 7

Rebounding from a narrow, two-point defeat at Walton last week, the Crusaders were rarely challenged in a convincing triumph against the Bobcats from Gorecki-LeBeau Stadium.

Pensacola Catholic led 28-7 at halftime before putting up two touchdowns in the third quarter to start a running clock. Seven points ties for the lowest point-total the Crusaders have allowed this season.

"I thought we played well as a whole," Catholic head coach Matt Adams. "Defense played well and we were able to get some big plays offensively. I thought we had a few hiccups, just being inefficient at times, but overall, I'm pleased with how we played."

In the victory, junior quarterback Ryan Huff completed 10 of 17 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns, one of which went to Cayden Jasso and other delivered to Geno Cunningham. Meanwhile, Nigel Nelson scored twice on the ground while Vaughn Howard and Terius Mason each added a rushing touchdown.

The Crusaders (6-2) return in action at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against West Florida.

—Patrick Bernadeau

Crestview 49, Milton 22

Although they had an excellent first quarter and held a lead at halftime, the Panthers could not hold on in a loss against the Bulldogs from Haywood Hanna Panther Stadium.

Milton led 9-0 at the end of first quarter thanks a rushing touchdown and a safety. Crestview answered with a touchdown in the second quarter and a 29-13 burst in the third.

Stats were unavailable.

After suffering their fifth-straight defeat, the Panthers (2-6) play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pace.

—Patrick Bernadeau

Jay 42, Lighthouse Private Christian Academy 8

It “wasn’t pretty at times,” but the Royals got the bounce back win they needed after a three-game losing streak, topping the Stingrays at the newly-named Benny Russell Field at Merle V. North Stadium.

Jay made its offensive presence known early, scoring on the its first three possessions. Brock Stout recorded four of Jay’s touchdowns. Errol Barlow scored a rushing touchdown late in the game, and Hayden Morris connected with Ethan McDonald for a passing touchdown of about 70 yards in the first quarter.

“It still wasn’t great execution-wise at some times,” Watson said. “It was good to just get out there and have success.

“Our defense only gave up one touchdown on a couple plays. I was happy.”

Jay (5-3) has the chance for its first record at .500 or better since the 2018 season, with upcoming games at Wewahitchka on Friday, and then a home contest against Blacksher (Ala.) the following week to close out the season.

With the current FHSAA rankings, the Royals, who are fourth in Region 1-1R, also have the chance to host a home playoff game for the first time since that 2018 season.

“Where we’ve been the last couple years, to potentially host a playoff game is a big stride for our program,” Watson said. “We talk about it. We were in position last year to win out and make the playoffs, and it didn’t happen. We lost the last two games of the season. We talk about it. We talk about what it’d be like.”

—Ben Grieco

Blountstown 18, Northview 7

The Chiefs scored the opening points of the night, but despite a valiant effort, that was not enough in a loss against the Tigers from Tommy Weaver Memorial Football Stadium.

Devin Kelly put the home team ahead midway through the first quarter with a 28-yard scamper. But an injury to starting quarterback Wyatt Scruggs spelled doom for the stalling Northview offense. The senior athlete was hurt while playing defense.

"It was a really exciting atmosphere," Chiefs head coach Wes Summerford said. "I think we had some big moments in the game, the kids did extremely well with great effort all night. But I think injuries got to us late."

Summerford was complementary of his team's defensive performance as Blountstown, due to a struggling Chiefs special teams unit, had short fields the entire evening. Senior defensive lineman Joe Wright was credited with an interception.

Amarion Hover led the way for the visitors. The senior posted 171 rushing yards on 21 carries and a touchdown.

"Blountstown is a great football team. It's the kind of football team you want to play," Summerford said. "They made us better tonight, for sure, and I hope that our kids see that we competed really well at a high level. I'm just proud of our guys."

Northview (3-5) is off next week. The team plays on Nov. 3 at Walton in a regular-season finale for both teams.

—Patrick Bernadeau

