Week 9 Rooting Guide: Cowboys’ playoff odds, who can help this week

Thanks to their scintillating backup-QB-led victory in Week 8, the Dallas Cowboys are riding high on a six-game winning streak. Their 6-1 start is the team’s best since 2016, when they ran off 11 wins in a row following an opening season loss. That was in Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott’s rookie season, and it was an unbelievable run of magic that endured during the famed “should Tony Romo get his job back” debate. Next Monday is the five-year anniversary of Romo’s concession speech.

Back then, the offense was centered around the running style of Elliott, but now not only is Prescott in firm control of the position, but the offense. The Cowboys are once again in the thick of the race for the NFC’s No. 1 seed and there is once again real hope the drought will soon end. That pursuit is marred by perhaps the best field the conference has seen in a while, with six teams having two losses or fewer, four of them with just one defeat, including Dallas.

Thanks to Week 8 losses by Arizona (7-1) and Tampa Bay (6-2) the Cowboys now control their own destiny in regards to these two competitors. Dallas has a Week 17 matchup with the Cardinals, so if they remain tied in the loss column otherwise, the winner of that game has an advantage. Dallas’ only loss came in Week 1 against the Bucs, but now the Cowboys are ahead of them in the loss column, crucial as head-to-head record is the first tiebreaker.

What are the current important playoff odds for the Cowboys? Which games on this week’s schedule can help Dallas now?

Playoff Odds

Entering the day, Dallas has a 98% chance of making the playoffs, per stat website FiveThirtyEight. They slightly edge out the other competitors with a 24% chance of earning the elusive first-round bye, which has been significant in giving teams a shot to escape the conference and make the Super Bowl.

The Green Bay Packers (22%) and Los Angeles Rams (21%) are next, followed by the Cardinals (18%). Dallas’ schedule plays a strong role in this calculation, as well as their overall team strength.

According to Football Outsiders’ DAVE metrics, Dallas ranks first again in odds for the No. 1 seed, at 25.2%. They are followed by Tampa Bay (24%), Rams (19.3%), Green Bay (16.4%) and the Cardinals (13.4%).

When it comes to escaping the conference, Dallas comes in second, behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are fifth in the ELO Ratings of 538. Tampa Bay is given a 30% chance of winning the NFC, followed by the Cowboys’ 20%, the Rams 18% and the Cardinals 12.6%. Green Bay is fifth at 12.1%.

Even with Dak out last week, Cooper Rush won and increased the team’s overall DVOA from 25.4 to 26.5% now 5th best in the league. The #Cowboys now have the 3rd best odds to win the Super Bowl at 10.6%! More DVOA stats available ➡️ https://t.co/AAiGxuFSgZ#DallasCowboys #NFL pic.twitter.com/p0AdAEAYyL — Football Outsiders (@fboutsiders) November 7, 2021

The New York Times has the least amount of faith in the Cowboys in their projections. Dallas is given the fourth-best chance at the first-round bye, 16%. In front, the Packers at 26%, the Cardinals at 25% and the Rams at 19%. The Bucs are only given 9% odds.

AFC vs NFC

The Rooting guide normally focuses on intradivision matchups that pit competitive teams against each other, but in Week 9 the focus is really on AFC-NFC matchups. The decision who to cheer for remains easy, go for the AFC, but this is where the week’s tastiest matchups exist.

Sunday, 7:20 pm CT: Tennessee Titans (6-2) @ Los Angeles Rams (7-1)

The Sunday night matchup loses some of its luster with the injury to Titans’ RB Derrick Henry as Tennessee might be the last team to center their offense around a stud running back. With Henry lost due to a foot injury, one has to wonder how the Titans are going to be able to hang in this game on the road with a bottom-third defense.

Sunday, 3:25 pm CT: Green Bay Packers (7-1) @ Kansas City Chiefs (4-4)

The circumstances are flipped in this game as it’s the team Dallas wants to see lose that is missing a key ingredient. Aaron Rodgers’ COVID-19 situation leaves him out for this road contest against a Chiefs team bowing to the pressure of being the AFC’s best for three years running. The Chiefs are trying to find their way and earning a second-straight win at the expense of the Jordan Love Packers would be a perfect gift to the Cowboys.

Sunday, 3:25 pm CT, Arizona Cardinals (7-1) @ San Francisco 49ers (3-4)

The Cards suffered their first defeat of the year 10 days ago on TNF, at the hands of the Packers and Aaron Rodgers. In that contest, QB Kyler Murray injured his ankle on the attempted tying drive and he seems to be a longshot to play on Sunday after not practicing all week.

That opens the door for a division rival at home to deal their quest for the No. 1 seed a major blow.

