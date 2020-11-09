Week 9 Recap: Tua & Kyler show the promise of NFL's future while Brady throws a dud vs. Brees

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Sunday evening gave us two stark versions of the NFL's old guard and its new generation at the quarterback position. Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints blanked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38-3, while Tom Brady threw three interceptions. Only hours before, Tua Tagovailoa and the defensively stout Miami Dolphins pulled off a 34-31 road win against the electric Kyler Murray who put up 283 yards in the air and 103 yards on the ground for the Arizona Cardinals.

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson kick off their Week 9 Sunday night recap podcast discussing these two games, as NFC dominance hangs in the balance. They also break down the Seattle Seahawks getting blown out against a surging Buffalo Bills team, Chicago's continued QB issues, and whether Deshaun Watson has a right to be miffed about the situation in Houston, as well as the rest of Week 9's slate of games.

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Follow Terez @TerezPaylor

Tag your questions for the guys on Twitter with #YahooNFLPodcast

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts