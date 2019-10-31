Week 9 Rankings

Coming off his second straight three-touchdown performance, Matthew Stafford already has four on the year in seven games. This, after he posted just one three-score day in all of 2018. The Lions’ philosophical change on offense is real and spectacular, and should grow more entrenched following the loss of Kerryon Johnson. A four-man backfield committee struggled to #EstablishIt in Week 8. Now Stafford gets a Raiders pass defense that’s one of the softest in the league. Only the Cardinals, who have played one more game, have allowed more passing scores. Stafford boasts one of Week 9’s highest floors to go along with an easily-reachable ceiling.

Week 9 Quarterbacks

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Story continues

QB Notes: Russell Wilson will sometimes have a gorgeous setup go askew thanks to strange game flow, but that's unlikely to be a problem in a contest with a 52.5 over/under. The Bucs’ pass-funnel defense should ensure Wilson gets the requisite attempts. … The Packers are averaging 33 points over their past four games, all played without No. 1 receiver Davante Adams. Now Adams (toe) is tentatively on track for Sunday’s “road trip” to Los Angeles to play the Chargers. A white-hot Aaron Rodgers will be feted by Cheesehead Nation in what amounts to a cruise trip for one of the league’s hottest offenses. … Improved skill corps depth has been a boon for the Texans’ offense, who didn’t miss a beat in Week 8 without Will Fuller (hamstring). Deshaun Watson had a quiet day against the Jags in Week 2, but that was with Jalen Ramsey still in teal. Even without Ramsey, the Jags are playing solid pass defense, but Watson’s floor should be easily reachable with his ceiling very much in play. … Dak Prescott entered the Cowboys’ bye with three passing scores in his past four games. A pair of rushing touchdowns kept him afloat in fantasy. A Giants team he obliterated in Week 1 should help get a new hot streak going.

Lamar Jackson vs. the Patriots’ defense is the most fascinating matchup of the season. The QB1 by average points, Jackson has yet to finish lower than QB16 and has been held outside the top 12 only once. That includes a QB9 Week 7 where Jackson completed just nine passes. New England’s defense, meanwhile, has buttered its bread with this schedule: A Tommy John’d Ben Roethlisberger, Ryan Fitzpatrick/Sam Darnold, Luke Falk, Josh Allen, Colt McCoy (literally how), Daniel Jones, Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield. Something, as they say, has got to give. Jackson is the exact type of young quarterback Bill Belichick continues to scramble, but I’m betting on L-Jax’s dual-threat skill-set being essentially fantasy-proof, if not necessarily “real life” proof. … Only a non-competitive Redskins team could slow Kirk Cousins down in Week 8. Matt Moore poses a similar risk, but it wasn’t a problem for Aaron Rodgers in Week 8. Especially with the Chiefs at home, I think Andy Reid will smoke enough mirrors to keep the Chiefs in the game, and by extension keep Cousins throwing. … Jameis Winston was a Week 8 disaster. Jameis Winston was the Week 8 QB7. Although they stiffen near the goal line — the Seahawks have permitted nine passing scores in eight games — they hemorrhage aerial yardage. You can’t keep a man with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin down.

Someone not getting fat off the Patriots’ schedule has been Tom Brady, who checks in as the QB10 by average points. He has eclipsed two touchdowns only twice. The Ravens, who are getting Jimmy Smith back, held Russell Wilson in check before their bye. … Coming off his first three-score start, Gardner Minshew gets a Texans Defense adjusting to life without J.J. Watt. Even with Watt, the Texans were serving up the seventh most QB fantasy points, including an 18:3 TD:INT total. … Disappointingly the QB13 vs. the Eagles, Josh Allen has another approachable matchup in the Redskins, who are letting opposing quarterbacks run passing drills as they complete 72.7 percent of their throws. … Having just traded S Quandre Diggs, a Lions Defense coughing up the seventh most quarterback fantasy points will now be missing S Tracy Walker (knee). CB Darius Slay (hamstring) is questionable. No team is allowing more weekly passing yards. Although he never comes with a ceiling, Derek Carr’s floor makes him one of Week 9’s top streamers. … Carson Wentz might finally be getting DeSean Jackson (abdomen) back. Wentz has mixed in just enough big weeks amongst his 180-yard duds to keep the QB1 hope alive even for inhospitable matchups like this week’s with the Bears.

Neither Philip Rivers nor Jimmy Garoppolo are providing spiked weeks. Garoppolo has the better Week 8 setup, but Rivers has established a significantly higher yardage floor. He also has multiple scores in 5-of-8 starts, whereas it’s just 3-of-7 for Jimmy. … It took comeback mode and a little bit of garbage time, but Daniel Jones finally had a second good start. Now he might be getting Sterling Shepard (concussion) back. Jones has yet to make an appearance with his Shepard/Golden Tate/Evan Engram/Saquon Barkley quartet intact. Of concern is a bend-but-don’t-break Cowboys D that’s permitted six passing scores in seven games. … Kyler Murray’s case remains so easy to make, but he hasn’t provided a single touchdown over his past two starts. With David Johnson (ankle) and Chase Edmonds (hamstring) both ailing, it stands to reason that the Cardinals will need Murray’s legs more vs. the 49ers’ elite defense, but there isn’t a whole lot else to cling to this week other than perhaps Murray’s yardage floor. … Matt Moore’s coaching and weapons are good enough that even a matchup like the Vikings doesn’t necessarily preclude him from a low-end QB1 finish.

I can’t unsee Sam Darnold’s past two starts. I also can’t ignore his matchup. The Dolphins made life difficult for Mason Rudolph for long stretches of Monday night’s game but lost top corner Xavien Howard in the process. With the league’s worst pass rush, the Dolphins lack the ability to make Darnold see ghosts. I am still hedging Darnold’s rank, probably too far for many people’s taste. … The Steelers are bad, but their defense is decent, especially against lower-tier quarterbacks. It’s hard to see where Jacoby Brissett’s ceiling comes from this week. … The Panthers are one of four teams with more interceptions than passing touchdowns allowed. It’s going to be a game manager special from Ryan Tannehill. … Mason Rudolph was unsightly for large chunks of Monday’s win over the Dolphins but still somehow emerged with 251/2. Although it is getting healthier, the Colts’ defense is far from a lockdown unit. … The Broncos kept Chris Harris. That means nothing got easier for Baker Mayfield before the trade deadline, as the Browns also failed to secure a new left tackle. … Will the Jets’ defense come out tired or inspired following a deflating trade deadline week? Ryan Fitzpatrick isn’t going to wait for the answer, gunslinging at will. … As coach Matt Nagy has made painfully clear, there is no such thing as a good spot for Mitchell Trubisky.

Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.

Week 9 Running Backs

RB Notes: Running backs continue to go nuclear against the Chiefs. Dalvin Cook will be the next. … Christian McCaffrey faced the best defense in the NFC and came away with 155 yards and a touchdown on 18 touches. The Titans are no one’s idea of an inviting running back spot, but it truly does not matter in CMC’s case. … Ezekiel Elliott entered the Cowboys’ bye with 61 touches in two games. He comes out of vs. a ground-vulnerable Giants D, albeit one that just acquired Leonard Williams. … Leonard Fournette hasn’t been held below 26 touches since Week 3. He hasn’t posted fewer than 20 since Week 2. The Texans’ defense just lost a player it couldn’t lose, J.J. Watt. … Saquon Barkley has yet to go truly bonkers this season. Barkley can do it against anybody, but the Cowboys are not the most likely victim. … Aaron Jones is second to only Austin Ekeler in running back receiving yards. He’s caught at least four balls in five straight games while averaging 14 carries. Jamaal Charles lives? … Nick Chubb’s dominance in an awful offense is truly special. He’s coming off a game where he was posting chunk gains at will vs. the league’s best defense. For once, the Browns figure to dominate game flow against the Broncos’ Brandon Allen-quarterbacked “attack.”

Chris Carson has reached 20 carries in five straight games. That’s more important than the Bucs’ rushing yardage against. There should also be plenty of drives to finish in a game with a week-leading 52.5 over/under. … Providing hope for Carson is Derrick Henry, who went 16/75 against the Bucs at home last weekend. Henry, who has yet to be held below 16 touches, has one of the highest floors at any position. The Panthers are allowing 135 yards per game/5.0 per carry. … Matt Breida (ankle) and Raheem Mostert (knee) are highly questionable for Thursday night’s contest. Even when his backfield mates are healthy, Tevin Coleman has six scores in four games since returning, failing to visit the end zone just 1-of-4 weeks. Were Breida and Mostert to both sit, Jeff Wilson would have FLEX appeal. … A poor man’s Nick Chubb, Josh Jacobs has a prime home matchup in a banged up Lions Defense silver plattering the third most running back fantasy points. … Even the one game the Jets’ offense was good, Le’Veon Bell didn’t have a great fantasy day. He’s the RB25 in standard and RB20 in PPR. The Dolphins are getting detonated by enemy runners. Show us something, Le’Veon.

With at least 16 carries in 6-of-7 games, Marlon Mack has a fantastic floor. He just can’t quite reach the ceiling. The Steelers are not a smash spot. … I initially had James Conner much higher, but his shoulder injury appears to be real. Jaylen Samuels (knee) is also due back following his surprise Monday deactivation. It’s possible this is not Conner’s final rankings resting place. Were Conner to sit, Samuels would find himself in the RB13-18 range. … Sony Michel is like the rich kid who got a brand new BMW for his 16th birthday but still hasn’t gotten his license. Letting these workloads go to waste — for this team! — is a fantasy travesty. Only two defenses are permitting fewer weekly rushing yards than the Ravens. … The Marcell Dareus-less Jaguars were not tested by the Jets in Week 8. Running as a 1.5-point favorite in neutral London, Carlos Hyde will get more established than Le’Veon Bell did. … It’s a terrible matchup for David Montgomery, but the Bears’ Week 8 run game commitment is what gets the weight here. The Mitchell Trubisky “era” is already in its death rattle. 18 is a fair over/under for Montgomery’s touches. That will always make you an RB2.

Propping up an otherwise disappointing campaign, Mark Ingram has found the end zone in 5-of-7 games. There should be no shortage of goal line opportunities in this week’s game of the century. … Coming off his biggest workload since he was a Bear, Jordan Howard’s outlook is enhanced by Miles Sanders’ shoulder injury. Even if Sanders plays, he’s unlikely to be featured between the tackles in Howard’s #RevengeGame against Chicago’s Akiem Hicks-less run defense. … On the one hand, Brandon Allen’s insertion under center means the Broncos will have to lean even more on the run game. On the other, defenses will now be freer than ever to zero in on Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman. … What exactly is the Chargers’ plan at running back? The answer, of course, is that they don’t have one. If they did, it would feature both carries and RB targets aplenty vs. a Packers run defense that’s amongst the 10 worst in the league. This situation is simply too uncertain to consider either Austin Ekeler or Melvin Gordon a mid-range RB2. … With 10 days to rest his ankle after a surprisingly strong showing against the Vikings, Adrian Peterson remains a workload-based RB2 for a game with a 36.5 (!!!!!!!!!!!) over/under. Chris Thompson (toe) remains sidelined.

With one touchdown all year, James White is the RB23 in PPR. Mohamed Sanu and a currently-healthy Rex Burkhead are direct threats to his targets. … Even with Aaron Jones going ballistic, Jamaal Williams has found enough work to be the RB5 in PPR and RB8 in standard over the past three weeks. We’ll see if Davante Adams’ (potential) return changes that. … With David Johnson (ankle) and Chase Edmonds (hamstring) unlikely to go, someone has to carry the ball for the Cardinals. Kenyan Drake has had just three days to digest the playbook but will undoubtedly be the touch leader. Alfred Morris should have a leg up on Zach Zenner. … Mark Walton has reached 14 touches in back-to-back weeks. … LeSean McCoy’s lost Week 8 fumble has contractors re-submitting bids in the Chiefs’ backfield. It would seemingly be a good idea to get Damien Williams more involved in the passing game during Patrick Mahomes’ (kneecap) absence, especially against the Vikings’ tough D. … No one should be flying any “mission accomplished” banners after Devin Singletary out-gained Frank Gore in one game. … Ty Johnson lost many battles in the Lions’ Week 8 backfield, though he did win the snap and efficiency wars. He's still the best place to start over Tra Carson in this "Backfields for Beginners" book.

Week 9 Receivers

WR Notes: DeAndre Hopkins has 29 catches over his past three games. He went 5/40 vs. the Jaguars in Week 2. Trying to think if there’s anything different there. … As Ian Hartitz points out, the Seahawks’ stationary secondary philosophy means only-good-corner Shaquill Griffin should primarily face off with Breshad Perriman, and not Mike Evans or Chris Godwin, against the Bucs. That’s a “lol.” Just five teams are surrendering more weekly passing yards than Seattle. … Amari Cooper decisively won his Week 1 matchup with Janoris Jenkins. The Giants, meanwhile, are the only team in football allowing more than nine yards per pass attempt. Even on the road, it is impossible to keep Cooper out of the top five. … I usually only rank players if I’m fairly certain they are going to play, but I am trying to will Davante Adams (toe) into existence. If Adams gives it a go, he will be welcomed back by Casey Hayward’s shadow. Hardly ideal, but it has been easy to forget during Adams’ bizarre 2019 that he boasts one of the highest floors in fantasy football.

On an individual level, no Vikings cornerback is playing well. Matt Moore did a fine job funneling targets Tyreek Hill’s way in Week 8. No matter the quarterback, if they get Hill the requisite looks, more often than not he will get them a big play. … The WR8 in standard and WR11 in PPR, Kenny Golladay has been mostly alternating big and quiet games. The Raiders’ swinging gate defense will leave the light on for a memorable performance. … With at least 143 yards in three straight games, Stefon Diggs has 99 more yards than any other wideout over the past three weeks. The Chiefs’ defense has been playing better but is not a roadblock spot for a wideout on a heater. Adam Thielen’s (hamstring) return is a bigger concern, though Thielen was on the field for five of Diggs’ 12 piping hot quarters. With the Vikings back to running a more normal offense, this receiver corps is big enough for the two of them. … Coming off his first 100-yard game since Week 3, Tyler Lockett gets a Bucs secondary with no prayer of slowing him down. As always, Lockett’s Week 9 fortunes will have more to do with the Seahawks’ game plan than the defense’s.

Coming off a season-high 12 targets, D.J. Chark could be due even more volume in a plus matchup with the Texans, as Dede Westbrook’s (shoulder) status is uncertain. … Mohamed Sanu’s acquisition had Julian Edelman playing outside (a little) more in Week 8. For Week 9, the Ravens are getting back Jimmy Smith, who will be joining shadow corner Marlon Humphrey and trade acquisition Marcus Peters. Edelman will keep living off his volume, of course. … All the way up to eighth in targets (65), Allen Robinson will be squaring off with an Eagles Defense gifting the most wide receiver fantasy points. Robinson’s problem is that he leads the league in having Mitchell Trubisky as his quarterback. … Keenan Allen ended up playing through his Week 8 hamstring issue, securing 10-plus targets for the second straight game. While solid, the Packers’ pass defense has proven not to be a lockdown unit. … 12th in targets (57), Odell Beckham is 21st in catches (34). He has neither exploded nor fully collapsed. He will draw Chris Harris’ shadow for Week 9, but the Broncos are a defeated, demoralized team. We’ll see if that matters. … Coming off easily his best game of the year, JuJu Smith-Schuster has a plus slot matchup in Kenny Moore.

Do Josh Allen receivers have a ceiling? John Brown has displayed a stubbornly high floor but hasn’t reached 100 yards since Week 1. The Redskins are yet another feastable setup. … One of this year’s true breakout players, Courtland Sutton will be forced to catch his Week 9 passes from Brandon Allen, who has never attempted a regular season throw. It’s a bad, bad situation in Denver. … Were Sterling Shepard (concussion) to return, both he and Golden Tate would find themselves in the 24-32 range. … Marvin Jones scored four touchdowns in Week 7 then drew five targets in Week 8. This ranking is all about a matchup with the big-play allowing Raiders. … Christian Kirk easily surpassed a fading Larry Fitzgerald as the Cardinals’ No. 1 receiver in his Week 8 return. It was in a brutal matchup in the Saints and now he has another in the 49ers. Kirk gets the WR2 benefit of the doubt because of volume that has quietly consistent all season. … Tyrell Williams has scored in 5-of-5 appearances. The Lions are certainly capable of making it 6-of-6. … Alshon Jeffery’s nonexistent ceiling would be further lowered by DeSean Jackson’s (abdomen) return.

Xavien Howard (knee) is the latest casualty for the Dolphins’ crumbled defense. Robby Anderson was a DPI away from a 92-yard touchdown in Jacksonville. … Michael Gallup came back down to earth heading into the Cowboys’ bye. The Giants do everything they can to send opposing wideouts back into the stratosphere. Gallup went 7/158 vs. the G-Men in Week 1. … Despite being an abject Week 8 bust, Kenny Stills has an immediate bounce-back spot in Tre Herndon and the Jags. … Circumstance has turned the difficulty up to 100 for Terry McLaurin. Facing the Bills with Dwayne Haskins (or Case Keenum) at quarterback is no way to make a living. … Coming off a 4/25/1 49ers debut, Emmanuel Sanders will not draw Patrick Peterson’s shadow on Thursday evening. … Marquise Brown is coming off a long layoff vs. the Pats’ league-best defense. There’s just only so far I can drop someone with his play-making ability. He should also finally be healthy. … Has anyone ever been more canceled than Sammy Watkins? Unlike Jamison Crowder or Larry Fitzgerald, his frustrating floor at least boasts theoretical upside. … Diontae Johnson is who we wanted James Washington to be.

Week 9 Tight Ends

TE Notes: Coming off his second best game of the year (6/86), George Kittle gets his best matchup. The Cardinals have allowed 59 more seam yards than any other team. Kittle has at least six grabs in 5-of-7 games. … Hunter Henry’s 4/47 in Week 8 was his worst performance of the year. That’s how you know a tight end is having a good season. Week 9 opponent Green Bay is coughing up the fifth most TE fantasy points. … The Raiders have already had their bye, but Darren Waller’s 58 targets are just four off the lead at the position. For Week 9 he gets a Lions safety group that has been decimated by trade and injury. … Travis Kelce has drawn at least eight targets in all but one game. That includes Matt Moore’s start against the Packers. With Moore still under center for this week’s tougher matchup with the Vikings, Kelce gets a downgrade after I kept him in the TE1 spot last week.

Evan Engram has been a bit of a rollercoaster under Daniel Jones, though he has reached seven targets every week but one. The Cowboys have been surprisingly lenient up the seam, permitting the sixth most TE fantasy points. … Few players needed a bye more than Mark Andrews, who has been slowed by foot and shoulder issues even as he’s managed to draw at least seven targets each time out. The big-play threat will join Engram as one of only two legitimate TE1s to face the Patriots all season, putting their tight end-tough fantasy reputation to the test. … The TE9 in PPR, Zach Ertz is an even more disappointing TE11 in standard. A tough schedule and Dallas Goedert’s continued emergence — 17 targets over the past three weeks — have both played a part. The Bears are another below-average spot for Week 9. … Of Jimmy Graham, Greg Olsen and Jason Witten, Graham has established the “highest” floor. Graham has nine targets inside the 20 and five inside the 10. Olsen is the only one of the three who has established a ceiling, with Witten splitting the difference.

With Delanie Walker sidelined for Week 8, Jonnu Smith finished as the TE3 in PPR. Keyed by Luke Kuechly, the Panthers do remain stingy up the seam. … Up to five scores on the year, Darren Waller has reached six targets in 2-of-3 games. That usage shouldn’t be unusual for as long as Will Fuller (hamstring) is sidelined. … It didn’t translate to a big fantasy day, but Cameron Brate and Jameis Winston’s bromance pretty much picked up where it left off with six targets in Week 8. The Seahawks have had big time trouble defending the seam. … Kyle Rudolph had been getting more involved before the Vikings didn’t need the passing game to beat the Redskins. Even with Matt Moore under center for the Chiefs, Rudolph should be in greater demand for Week 9. … It was Noah Fant who picked up the majority of Emmanuel Sanders’ lost targets, though with Joe Flacco banished to the bench Fant will now be catching passes from Brandon Allen. … If you eliminate Week 1, T.J. Hockenson is 40th in receiving yards amongst tight ends.

Week 9 Kickers

Week 9 Defense/Special Teams