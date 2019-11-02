Week 9 preview: 5 Seahawks players to watch vs. the Buccaneers

All that stands between the Seattle Seahawks (6-2) and a primetime showdown with the division-leading San Francisco 49ers is a Week 9 home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-5). Newly acquired Josh Gordon will not play on Sunday so Seahawks fans will have to wait a week to see his debut.

Here are five players who will be pivotal in order for Seattle to pull out a win and improve to 7-2.

1. Ziggy Ansah

Ansah will be on this list until he gets going. Pete Carroll reiterated this week that the Seahawks need more from the pass rush. I don't see how that happens without the help of Ansah. It appears that he's past his ankle injury as he was left off Seattle's final injury report. He and the rest of Seattle's pass rush will go up against a Bucs offensive line that has allowed 28 sacks this season in just seven games, tied for fifth-most in the NFL. Making Jameis Winston uncomfortable in the pocket will be crucial on Sunday.

2. Joey Hunt

Hunt will make his first start of the season against Tampa Bay's dynamic interior defensive line led by Ndamukong Suh and Vita Vea. The Bucs own the best run defense in the league at just 3.0 yards per carry, largely because of those two. Hunt didn't grade well last week against the Falcons after replacing the injured Justin Britt. Pro Football Focus had Hunt allowing four pressures and one sack. He's one of the most pivotal players for Seattle in the second half of the season, and he'll be tested throughout Sunday's contest.

3. Tre Flowers

Flowers will return in Week 9 after missing one game with a neck injury. He's shown growth in Year 2 and will be tested again on Sunday against Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, two bona fide stars. The Bucs passing game is explosive, but Winston can also be generous about giving the ball away. Tampa's 17 giveaways through seven games ranked tied for second. So while, Flowers will have his hands full with Godwin and Evans, there's also a strong chance he'll get his second-career interception.

4. DK Metcalf

Metcalf had two touchdown against the Falcons, but he was wide open on both. The rookie finished with just three receptions for 13 yards. Seattle will need more from the rookie against Tampa's 31st-ranked pass defense. Metcalf ran a beautiful "sluggo" route last Sunday but dropped what would have been a 22-yard touchdown. Becoming more consistent and less of a boom or bust player would be a huge development for the Seahawks in the second half of the season.

5. Marquise Blair

Blair is entrenched in Seattle's starting lineup. The rookie posted a game-high 11 tackles against the Falcons and forced a crucial fumble in the second half near Seattle's goal line. Blair will start next to Bradley McDougald for the first time, and that figures to be the Seahawks safety pairing for the remainder of the season. Blair is already one of Seattle's most exciting defenders, and he has the playmaking ability to elevate the entire defense down the stretch.

