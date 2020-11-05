Week 9 Preview: 2020 midseason awards and reckoning with another boring trade deadline

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Tuesday was certainly a day not without excitement in America. The Presidential race is still too close to call as of late Wednesday, but we do know what to call Tuesday's trade deadline in the NFL: boring.

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson open up this midweek podcast reacting to the lack of major moves at the deadline and what it says about where most of the teams are at the season's halfway point.

Elsewhere in the league, there were reports this week that the NFL is mulling a 16-team playoff format that would eliminate the bye week and allow eight teams from each conference into the playoffs for one year only. Which teams stand the most to gain from this proposed scenario? (13:10)

Terez & Charles then devote the bulk of the episode to giving out their 2020 midseason awards. Is Tom Brady in the MVP conversation with the likes of Russel Wilson and Patrick Mahomes? Does Tua Tagovailoa have a chance to enter the apparent two-man race for offensive rookie of the year behind Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert? Mike Tomlin & Bruce Arians seem like frontrunners for the coach of the year award, but our experts argue that how Antonio Brown gels with the Bucs will ultimately play a huge role in how Arians is evaluated for that award. (19:25)

Finally, the guys close out the episode previewing three matchups they're looking forward to most in Week 9: New Orleans at Tampa Bay, Seattle at Buffalo and Baltimore at Indianapolis. (48:20)

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Follow Terez @TerezPaylor

Tag your questions for the guys on Twitter with #YahooNFLPodcast

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts